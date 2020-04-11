WWE NXT’s Forgotten Sons members make SmackDown debut, send message to roster

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, an NXT stable officially made their call-up debut with a match and a victory to begin their journey on the roster.

The Forgotten Sons are now part of the blue brand. Here are more details about the stable and the members of the group.

Forgotten Sons make SmackDown debut

The Forgotten Sons showed up on SmackDown on FOX for the April 10 episode of the program

They would go on to participate in a match against Lucha House Party with no crowd there to cheer or jeer the heel group.

However, some may feel that also could cancel out no crowd noise at all, since there really is no crowd noise.

The former NXT stable was successful, as two of their members defeated Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik via pinfall.

After the victory, they had a backstage interview. The trio put the rest of the SmackDown roster on notice following a successful debut.

It was yet another episode with no fans in attendance, so it probably wasn’t the ideal spot for the trio, who are making a transition. However, it’s the way things are with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Who are the Forgotten Sons?

The trio consists of Wesley Blake (formerly of Blake and Murphy on NXT), along with Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker.

As a group, the Forgotten Sons team of Blake and Cutler participated in off-television matches at NXT live events for a while. Ryker also had singles matches.

As a trio, they made their NXT debut back in August of 2018 when all three members were confronted by William Regal for possibly being who attacked Aleister Black.

In the week after that, Forgotten Sons had their NXT on-television match debut, defeating The Street Profits, who are now Raw tag team champions. They’d participate in a number of feuds and had NXT tag team title opportunities but never captured the titles.

Wesley Blake is a former NXT tag team champion with Buddy Murphy. The duo had Alexa Bliss as their ringside manager/valet. He’s a former high school and college football player.

Jaxon Ryker’s real name is Chad Lail. The 37-year-old North Carolina native performed as Gunner on Total Nonstop Action (TNA) wrestling before. During his TNA days, he captured the TNA television championship and was also a TNA World Tag Team champ with James Storm.

Steve Cutler is Thomas, or Tommy, Maclin. Born on May 26, 1987, he joined NXT back in 2014 after working in Monster Factory Pro Wrestling. Cutler wrestled in singles matches and enhancement matches for NXT until he joined Forgotten Sons in 2016-17.

It now remains to be seen if Forgotten Sons will become a major factor within the tag team division. Some NXT call-ups have excelled such as Street Profits, while others have failed, such as the Sanity stable.

Viewers can watch WWE SmackDown on Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.