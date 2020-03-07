WWE legend Scott Steiner collapses at Impact Wrestling tapings, undergoing heart procedure today

Scott Steiner, the WWE legend who won the tag team championships there with his brother Rick Steiner before returning to WCW to become a world champion collapsed last night.

Fightful reports that Steiner was at the March 6 TV tapings for Impact Wrestling when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Scott Steiner collapses at Impact Wrestling tapings

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Scott Steiner was doing some pre-taping interviews when he collapsed.

The good news is that the 57-year-old wrestler was not in the ring competing when this happened because it sounds like this was a heart problem.

The interview was part of the “throwback” tapings ahead of the TNA Impact Wrestling reunion show.

Read More Is Elias leaving WWE: Elias performs final concert for WWE fans

Scott Steiner most recently was working as an active wrestler for NWA Powerrr.

Things are looking rough for Scott Steiner. He was rushed to the hospital after collapsing while at Impact doing pre tapes — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 7, 2020

According to Scott D’Amore, one of the bookers and writers for Impact Wrestling, Steiner is okay and he reported Steiner’s family is “grateful for everybody’s concern and support.”

For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK.

His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support. — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) March 7, 2020

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, who also works for Impact Wrestling, also took to Twitter to put fans’ fears at ease. Dreamer said that Steiner is doing well and is under great care.

Scott Steiner is expected to make a full recovery

Thank you all for your concerns & prayers

99% Life + 1%death

= Genetic Freak

Steiner math contiues

Holla if ya hear me#BigPoppaPump pic.twitter.com/nFvWpwisod — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Scott Steiner was apparently visually doing well before he collapsed.

Paramedics worked on Steiner before he was taken to the emergency room of the local hospital. They also report things looked very serious, but Steiner has started his recovery and is doing much better now.

In a further update. PWInsider reported that Scott Steiner is now undergoing a heart procedure today and is in stable condition.

Really thankful to read that @ScottSteiner is aparently doing better after collapsing backstage a few hours ago. Thank you for the update @ScottDAmore Wishing Scotty the very best for a full and speedy recovery. Sending prayers to him and his family. https://t.co/hJnzRhx3vV — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 7, 2020

Wishing my friend @ScottSteiner a speedy recovery. Love ya Big Poppa Pump. pic.twitter.com/oOjFVvHl7u — The National Treasure (@RealNickAldis) March 7, 2020

Lots of love and prayers to @ScottSteiner , who is currently in the hospital. If you are a wrestling fan, you know why Big Poppa Pump means so much to us. pic.twitter.com/VZA0dWm5IK — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) March 7, 2020

Who is Scott Steiner?

For the young ones out there who didn’t watch WCW during the Monday Night Wars, Scott Steiner is a former world champion and one of the top names in tag team wrestling in the ’90s with his brother Rick Steiner.

Steiner, a former NCAA All-American wrestler with the University of Michigan, started wrestling in 1986 and soon joined his brother Rick Steiner, who was already a star in Mid-South Wrestling and the NWA at that time.

Together, the Steiner Brothers won the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Championship seven times, while also winning the world tag titles in WWE twice, and the IWGP tag titles in Japan two times.

As a singles star, Steiner won the WCW World Championship during the Monday Night Wars and was also a two-time United States Champion and two-time WCW World Television Champion.

He worked in WWE after WCW went out of business, and was besat known fore his feud at the time with Triple H.

Since then, he has worked in Impact Wrestling, where he was a two-time tag team champion (once with Booker T and once with Eli Drake) and NWA Powerrr.

This isn’t Scott Steiner’s first health scare.

In 2007, Steiner was wrestling in Puerto Rico when his opponent, Apolo, kicked him in the throat. Steiner had a torn trachea and was given hours to live. However, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma and saved his life.