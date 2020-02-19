WWE Hall of Fame rumors: Next 4 HOF announcements feature tag team specialist, former world champion, a Japanese legend, and Twin Magic

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

There were two big names announced for the WWE Hall of Fame very early with the nWo and Batista revealed as the headliners for 2020.

However, there have been no announcements since then. With just over a month to go before the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, WWE should be rolling those names out now.

Here is a look at the three names that WWE is expected to announce as the company fills out this year’s inductee list.

JBL

JBL was there to induct his former tag team partner Ron Simmons into the WWE Hall of Fame. The two men who formed the APA then showed up to induct Teddy Long into the Hall.

However, JBL still wasn’t a member himself. However, Wrestling Inc reported that JBL will finally get into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

If the past is any indication, expect Ron Simmons to be there to induct him.

JBL is a former WWE World Champion, a title he held for 280 days. He is also a former IC Champion and three-time tag champ with Simmons.

After his career came to an end, JBL moved on to the announcer’s table where he was the color commentator for eight years.

Davey Boy Smith

Up next is the late Davey Boy Smith.

It is interesting that Davey Boy is getting into the WWE Hall of Fame first as a singles star since he was part of one of WWE’s most beloved tag teams in the British Bulldogs with Dynamite Kid.

This news came from Ringside News and PWInsider confirmed it.

Davey Boy Smith was a former tag team champion with Dynamite Kid and then later with Owen Hart. He was also a former IC Champion, two-time European Champion, and two-time Hardcore Champion.

Davey Boy Smith died in 2002 at the age of 39.

Smith was married to Bret Hart’s sister Diane and the entire Hart family is expected to attend his induction.

Jushin “Thunder” Liger

Ringside News also said that WWE plans to induct Japanese legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

This announcement comes just one month after Liger officially retired from professional wrestling at the age of 55. His final match came at WrestleKingdom 14 on Jan. 5.

Liger worked in Stampede Wrestling in the ’80s, giving him a personal connection to the Hart family as well.

Through his career, Liger worked in NJPW, WCW, WWE, Ring of Honor, TNA Impact Wrestling, and CMLL in Mexico.

He was an 11-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and a six-time IWGP Tag Team Champion. He also held the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship twice and the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship once.

In 2015, Jushin Liger wrestled at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn against Tyler Breeze.

The Bella Twins

Finally, Ringside News also reported that the Bella Twins will be the females inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

The Bella Twins officially announced their retirement from professional wrestling late last year when both women announced their pregnancies.

Nikki Bella is a two-time Divas Champion and Brie Bella held the title once.

The WWE Hall of Fame takes place on April 2, 2020, three nights before WrestleMania 36. It will stream live on WWE Network.