WWE forced to change WrestleMania 36 matches due to superstars placed in quarantine

The WWE has had to do a lot of shifting plans when it comes to their WrestleMania 36 event scheduled for early April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The most significant change involved eliminating what is typically a jam-packed live event featuring tens of thousands of screaming fans at a big arena or stadium.

Most recently, it has involved making changes to two of the planned matches on the WrestleMania 36 card because several WWE superstars are in quarantine.

Two WWE superstars currently in quarantine

This past Monday, it was reported by many sources that WWE removed Dana Brooke from the Six-Pack Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

That made the match a Fatal 5-Way Elimination as it will now feature Tamina Snuka, Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Lacey Evans along with the current champion Bayley.

Wrestling Inc reported via Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Brooke is currently in quarantine due to illness. The website also indicated that Brooke posted a recent workout video from home.

The other superstar in quarantine is Rey Mysterio, who appeared to be on the way to WrestleMania 36 to take on Andrade for the United States Championship.

Mysterio recently won a non-title match on WWE programming that made it seem he might be a contender.

However, due to Rey’s situation, WWE shifted plans and put Andrade into a tag team title match. He’ll partner with Angel Garza to challenge the current WWE Raw Tag Team champions, The Street Profits.

It’s important to note that neither Dana Brooke nor Rey Mysterio, have been reported as testing positive for coronavirus at this time.

Neither superstar has publicly commented about their situation, as of this report.

WWE’s WrestleMania plans

By now, it’s no secret that WrestleMania 36 will still take place, but it won’t be at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and there won’t be any rowdy WWE fans in attendance to make noise.

WWE chose to cancel WrestleMania 36 for Tampa due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and guidelines suggesting that people shouldn’t be in large groups.

Instead of the traditional live PPV, WWE is pre-recording the matches. That includes at least one match that could have a Hollywood movie feel to it.

They’ll have two nights of WrestleMania 36 content on the WWE Network with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski serving as the official host for the event.

Amongst the biggest matches are title matches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

While it will be unfortunate for Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio to miss the event, clearly the health and safety of everyone is still a major consideration.

While this is still called WrestleMania by name, it may not be as bad as missing a Mania full of fans to provide more emotional depth to a WrestleMania moment.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5 on WWE Network starting at 7/6c.