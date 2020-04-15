WWE fires Rowan, Sarah Logan, and Mike and Maria Kanellis

The hits keep coming in WWE. In one of the biggest blood-bath in WWE history, over 25 people were released.

Earlier today, former tag team champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were cut. After that, 16-year WWE talent Heath Slater was let go.

WWE also released former Impact Wrestling champions EC3 and Eric Young as well as a ton of producers including Kurt Angle and Lance Storm.

Now, more names are added to the list.

WWE housecleaning with cuts during coronavirus

WWE released Sarah Logan from her contract.

The former member of the Riott Squad had a couple of chances for a bigger role in the company but mostly remained on the undercard.

The thing to note here is that she is married to one-half of the Viking Raiders, Erik (Raymond Rowe).

Up next were two releases that were a long-time coming. Mike Bennett and Maira Kanellis had asked for their release for the last year, but WWE ignored their requests.

One reason might be because Mike went to WWE-sponsored rehabilitation. However, the two now have two children and both were released today in the cost-cutting sweeps.

A surprising release also came when WWE released Erick Rowan. While WWE cut Luke Harper, they seemed to have big plans for Rowan.

However, after his tag title reign with Daniel Bryan, he had a gimmick where he had a pet in a cage. After months of destroying jobbers, he finally showed it was a giant spider and then it ended.

Also released today was the tag team of Primo and Epico.

Most WWE fans might not even realize they still had jobs. Both men have been in Puerto Rico working for the promotions there and have not been in WWE for a long time.

The Colons have been with WWE since 2011 and are a one-time tag team champion.

WWE making major changes

WWE is releasing a lot of talents today to save money.

Thanks to no live shows, they are losing money on ticket sales and merchandise money.

Many people might be furloughed, but that is likely the producers, although the wrestlers are likely now free agents and can move on.

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis will likely head back to Ring of Honor to try their hands in AEW.

Rowan is an interesting case, but he might be best moving somewhere like New Japan where someone of his size can thrive.

The Colons will keep working in Puerto Rico.

As for Sarah Logan, she is in her early 20s, so expect her to get another shot in WWE in the future, especially since her husband is still there.