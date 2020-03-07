WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 match card adds Daniel Bryan, tag team chamber update

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 match card received a few updates during Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

One of those will feature former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a match after he issued a challenge on the show. In addition, a Tag Team Elimination Chamber match advantage was awarded to one of the teams.

Bryan issues challenge for Elimination Chamber

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan issued a challenge to Drew Gulak to compete in a match at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber.

The challenge arrived as Gulak was explaining to Drake Maverick backstage that he knows of all Daniel Bryan’s weaknesses in the ring.

Bryan showed up behind Gulak and said after hearing Drew talk about his weaknesses for several weeks now, he figured they should compete in the ring at Elimination Chamber PPV. The match is officially set for Sunday.

Gulak also talked about the upcoming matchup on his Twitter during SmackDown saying he “will teach the man who used to be known as ‘American Dragon’ a thing or two” when they get in the ring for the first time ever.

The last time I competed at home in Philly I successfully defended my Cruiserweight Championship. When I return this Sunday I will teach the man who used to be known as "American Dragon" a thing or two as we step in the ring for the first time ever at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/kUeKgQ3RgN — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 7, 2020

Tag team advantage awarded for chamber match

There are two Elimination Chamber matches on the pay-per-view match card. One of these features Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka. The winner of that match will get to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The other Chamber match on the card features the WWE SmackDown tag team division. It will feature current champions The Miz and John Morrison defending their championship inside the chamber against five other teams.

Those teams are The Usos, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and The New Day. On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, the main event match featured the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler winning a six-team Gauntlet match which had a special reward attached.

With the win, Roode and Ziggler will get to be the final team to enter the chamber from their sealed pods. That gives them an advantage as they’ll be fresh for the final part of the match in an attempt to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Other matches on Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match card will include Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles in a No DQ Match, Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade in a United States title match, and Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team titles.

The Elimination Chamber 2020 takes place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It is WWE’s final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36.

Fans can watch Elimination Chamber PPV on Sunday, March 8, 2020 beginning at 7/6c on the WWE Network.