WWE Diva Nikki Bella calls IVF pregnancy rumors ridiculous

Nikki Bell and Brie Bella, the WWE masters of Twin Magic, are both due to have a baby soon. While it seems suspicious, Nikki shot down the rumors that she got pregnant through IVF.

Instead, she said it was a complete surprise since she wasn’t even trying to get pregnant.

Nikki Bella pregnant with her first baby

As we reported last month when the Bella Twins announced their dual pregnancies, the Bella Twins due dates are near the end of July or the beginning of August.

Brie Bella, who already has a little girl, was the first to realize she was pregnant.

Brie and Daniel Bryan were trying to have a second baby but had failed up until now. Brie even said maybe it was not meant to be.

Then, when she was pregnant.

That is when Nikki Bella started to feel strange with her body. According to Nikki, she thought it was “twin vibes” because she hadn’t even missed her cycle yet.

She took a test anyway and realized that she was pregnant with fiance Artem Chigvintsev’s child.

Nikki Bella talks difficulty conceiving

The road to this point was not the easiest for Nikki Bella.

For one thing, the biggest reason she ended up breaking up with John Cena was that he was never interested in having children and she wanted a baby.

However, ironically, when she broke up with him, Cena was giving in somewhat to the idea of having a child but Nikki decided being an aunt to Brie’s baby was enough and she wanted to just work on being an entrepreneur.

In a recent interview with People, Nikki Bella said that she was told pregnancy would be difficult for her anyway.

This is because she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She had been freezing her eggs since she was 36 and knew time was running out. However, the PCOS made things hard on her.

“I also found out I have PCOS—it kills your fertility,” Bella said. “I’m getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations, and hair loss. I actually just found out and was devastated.”

However, somehow without even trying, Nikki Bella ended up pregnant at the same time as her sister.

People tried to accuse her of going through IVF to get pregnant at the same time, but Nikki called that idea ridiculous on an episode of her podcast.

According to Nikki, she never planned on being pregnant at the same time as her sister.

The good news is that fans might see them in all their pregnant glory since rumors have it WWE is inducting them into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.