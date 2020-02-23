WWE could be changing two huge WrestleMania 36 matches

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view is just over a month away and many of the biggest matches on the card have already been revealed or figured out by WWE fans. Several of those include battles for major championships.

However, recent reports suggest that at least two WrestleMania 36 matches featuring major superstars may be changed before the huge event takes place in April.

WWE planning to change two WrestleMania 36 matches

Recently, Monsters & Critics reported along with other sources that the plan was to have John Cena return for a match at WrestleMania 36.

The reported match was set to be John Cena taking on Elias, someone who he has had encounters with at the last two WrestleMania pay-per-view events.

Now it appears that the match will be changed. This is probably good news for fans, as many felt the match was lackluster in terms of the booking for someone like Cena.

A match against Elias might give Cena a fun and quick “clean” win in a return to Mania, but it’s probably not a match that will attract fans to watch or buy tickets to see him show up.

One other match reportedly set for WrestleMania 36 was going to involve Roman Reigns battling The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship. However, now it looks like WWE is reportedly working to change this one up as well.

What will be on the WrestleMania 36 card?

So far, there is no indication as to what the matches for John Cena and Roman Reigns will be, per Wrestling Inc’s report. Also, these are only rumors as of this report, with no confirmation that those original matches will be changed.

As far as John Cena goes, it makes sense that WWE would want fans to experience something special in his big return to WrestleMania.

However, Roman Reigns seemed like a lock for a major championship match. There was also talk of having The Fiend go over with a big win to secure his lengthy championship reign. It’s possible the change WWE is considering is adding another superstar for a Triple Threat, or maybe two more superstars for a Fatal Fourway.

There’s also the possibility they are simply changing it to have a stipulation for the match, whereas it originally was a straight-up championship singles match.

Meanwhile, fans already know that 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is going to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Also, women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair is taking on Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Rumors have continued to suggest that Bayley will defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi, which fans will get a preview of at the upcoming Super Showdown 2020.

There’s also speculation that The Undertaker and AJ Styles will face off in the squared circle for the first time in their legendary careers. WWE is billing it as The Phenom vs. The Phenomenal One.

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 will take place on Sunday, April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.