WWE cancels major pay-per-view after WrestleMania 36

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in WWE opting to cancel another big pay-per-view on their upcoming schedule.

While WWE’s WrestleMania 36 event is still set to go forth this weekend, it’s unclear if the PPV slated to take place after it will happen. At the very least, it won’t be happening at the arena it was originally planned for.

WWE nixes another PPV due to coronavirus pandemic

The latest WWE pay-per-view to get canceled, or changed, is the Money in the Bank 2020 PPV. It was originally scheduled to happen on May 10 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tickets went on sale back on Friday, March 13 for the event. However, Wrestling Inc now says WWE has canceled the PPV taking place at the venue.

That doesn’t mean Money in the Bank 2020 won’t happen, but it does indicate that just like WrestleMania 36, it probably won’t happen in front of fans.

The MITB event has become a fan-favorite over the years as it typically has at least one Money in the Bank ladder match with a briefcase (or title belt) hanging up above the ring. The first superstar to climb a ladder and retrieve the briefcase usually gets a title shot at any time, any place of their choosing.

In 2019, there were men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches at the PPV. Bayley won the women’s MITB match and cashed in her opportunity that same night, defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s title.

The Beast Brock Lesnar was a surprise entrant in the men’s match and won it. He later cashed in successfully at the Extreme Rules PPV to take the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins.

WWE canceled other live events

It’s no surprise that WWE opted to cancel, or change, the Money in the Bank PPV situation. A report arrived several days ago that WWE won’t have any live events for the month of April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company already decided to tape shows up through NXT on April 8, with all episodes of WWE television held exclusively in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WrestleMania 36 will have some exceptions, as there were reports that different filming locations were used for some of the matches on the big PPV card.

Fans can watch WWE’s WrestleMania 36 as it takes place with a first night on Saturday, April 4, and a second night on Sunday, April 5, on WWE Network.

As of right now, it appears the next official live WWE event on the schedule is set for May 1 at Times Union Center in Albany, New York. However, with Money in the Bank seemingly changed, WWE may decide to make changes to other May events.