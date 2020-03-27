WWE breaking news: Roman Reigns out of WrestleMania 36

One of the main event matches planned for WrestleMania 36 this year was Roman Reigns battling Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

Now, that match won’t happen.

Pro Wrestling Sheet (which is run by Ryan Satin, who works for WWE Backstage) reports that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WrestleMania 36 match.

Roman Reigns out of WrestleMania 36

This is huge news.

For one thing, the reason that WWE gave Goldberg the win over Bray Wyatt and ended The Fiend’s title reign was so Roman Reigns could beat Goldberg for another WrestleMania moment.

That would give Roman Reigns wins over Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, and Undertaker, among other names, and prove he is one of the biggest stars in wrestling.

Now, he is out.

The reason that Roman Reigns is out of WrestleMania 36 is because of his leukemia.

No, it is not back as it went into remission after he took time off to work on it. However, leukemia makes Reigns immunocompromised, and, quite understandably, his health was more important.

Roman Reigns reportedly told WWE that he did not feel comfortable working any more WWE performance Center shows, including the WrestleMania show.

Reigns is married and has a family so staying healthy, and more importantly, alive for them is more important than wrestling Bill Goldberg any day of the week.

WWE, at this time of uncertainty in the world due to the coronavirus, accepted his position and honored his request. They have said they will now choose someone else to battle Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

What is next for WWE?

WWE could have someone else beat Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. However, that would not have the same luster as Reigns winning.

The better guess would be that Goldberg will get a new opponent and squash them in one minute to keep the title.

With no new major shows coming and the next two pay-per-views likely canceled, WWE could coast until SummerSlam in August. That is the same event where Roman Reigns finally got his win over Brock Lesnar.

It would mean an entire summer of Goldberg as champion, but with no live shows coming anytime soon, it wouldn’t really matter.

As for WrestleMania 36, WWE filmed those matches this week.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Stephanie McMahon said that WWE is implementing many safety procedures for these tapings.

This includes having doctors on-site to take temperatures and giving every person a check-up before allowing them to even enter the WWE Performance Center.

Anyone who has been out of the country is also not allowed in. Two WWE superstars have already been quarantined with Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke.