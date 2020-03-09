WWE: Bray Wyatt explains why he challenged John Cena for WrestleMania 36

If there is one thing that Bray Wyatt can do, it is to make a bad situation better with his brilliant creative wrestling mind.

When Wyatt lost to Bill Goldberg and killed the fire from an almost year-long push, he refocused.

He didn’t even mention the Goldberg match, acted like his Universal title reign wasn’t on his mind, and challenged John Cena.

But why?

The Fiend challenges John Cena for WrestleMania 36

Bray Wyatt challenging John Cena at the end of SmackDown — the night after Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia seemed strange.

Goldberg came to the ring and asked “who’s next” and Roman Reigns answered the challenge for WrestleMania 36. Wyatt, the man who lost the title, was nowhere to be found.

Then, at the end of the show, John Cena came out to the ring.

Cena said he was not going to wrestle at WrestleMania 36 because the future of WWE deserved that spot (is that a shot at Goldberg winning the Universal title?).

Then, as Cena was leaving, the lights went out and The Fiend was there.

The Fiend pointed at the WrestleMania sign and John Cena accepted the challenge.

Was this from out of nowhere?

According to Bray Wyatt, it was what his character needed.

Bray Wyatt explains WWE challenge to John Cena

For WWE fans, many thought it made no sense.

When Bray Wyatt explained the reasons, it made perfect sense and was the only possibility for WrestleMania 36. Anyone who disagrees doesn’t follow the stories in professional wrestling past a month or two.

See, Bray Wyatt was the Next Big Thing when he showed up with the Wyatt Family. Fans loved him, lit up their lighters when he came out, and cheered for him, even when he went to war with John Cena.

However, sadly, John Cena won the feud over Bray Wyatt and, like he did to so many others (see: Rusev), left Wyatt for dead with little chance to rebound.

It took a long time, but Wyatt finally rebounded and created The Fiend, which put him back on top again. Now, Goldberg has temporarily ruined that.

However, the first man to stamp out Wyatt’s push was John Cena.

In a promo on Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, Wyatt explained that the loss to Cena at WrestleMania 30 was the start of a downward spiral for Wyatt. It was also when The Fiend started to build within him.

See, John Cena — by burying Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 — created The Fiend. It is now time for The Fiend, and Bray Wyatt, to destroy the man who created the monster.

It is long term storytelling that WWE likely had nothing to do with, but Bray Wyatt knew how he could make lemonade out of the lemons that WWE dished out to him at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

WWE WrestleMania takes place on April 5 on WWE Network.