WWE Announces Big Change for WrestleMania 36 PPV

On Monday, the WWE released a statement to give fans an update about the upcoming WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view.

The event had been in jeopardy of not taking place in early April at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the pandemic, WWE has shifted its plans. The show will still go on but in a different format.

WWE moves WrestleMania 36

The good news for fans is that WrestleMania 36 is not canceled. The bad news for many people hoping they might still get to attend the live event is that it won’t be held in Tampa, Florida.

Instead, WWE posted a statement on their Twitter account on Monday (March 16) to inform everyone that the show will go forth in nearby Orlando, Florida.

WrestleMania will take place without fans, inside the WWE Performance Center, per WWE’s statement.

WWE cites local partners and government officials as coordinating the decision to cancel the live event for Tampa. Their statement also notes that “only essential personnel will be on the closet set” of the training facility to help produce the show.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place.

“However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania,” the statement reads.

WrestleMania 36 will be a historic event

Over the years, WWE’s WrestleMania PPV has become a huge event for sports entertainment. It’s featured celebrity hosts, star performers, and even celebs getting involved in matches.

It’s also known for the fact that it draws a huge crowd and has broken attendance records. WrestleMania 35 took place in front of a “disputed” crowd of 82,265 people in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

WrestleMania 36 will mark the first time ever that the event has taken place without rowdy fans in attendance to cheer, boo, and chant during the various matches.

WWE is already preparing for that, though, as they held last Friday’s SmackDown episode at the Performance Center with no fans. The same will happen with WWE Raw on Monday night, so the show will go on.

Some of the big matches for WrestleMania 36 will include Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

Fans can watch the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view on Sunday, April 5, starting at 7/6c on the WWE Network.