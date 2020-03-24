WWE adds new WrestleMania 36 matches to card, including championship

On Monday, a few more matches were added to the upcoming WrestleMania 36 card to increase the total for the two-night event.

One of those matches will involve a championship being on the line, while the other is a bit of a headscratcher in terms of the booking.

WWE adds two matches for WrestleMania 36

It’s unknown when the matches will take place, but WWE now has two more on their upcoming card for WrestleMania 36.

One of those will feature the Raw tag team titles being up for grabs as The Street Profits defend against United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza. Zelina Vega will be ringside for Andrade.

The other match will be an interesting one, as Aleister Black battles Bobby Lashley. Lana will be ringside for this one as Lashley’s valet/wife.

Both matches were revealed on WWE’s social media accounts, including their official Instagram account.

The Street Profits have held the Raw Tag Team Championship since March 2, after defeating Murphy and Seth Rollins on Raw in a Now or Never Match. Andrade and Angel Garza have never held the titles.

Meanwhile, the Aleister Black and Lashley matchup is puzzling, but quite possibly this and the tag team title match are going on a pre-show. Lashley was previously part of the storyline involving Lana having an affair with him as she betrayed Rusev.

Black fought at the Elimination Chamber, where he defeated AJ Styles in a no disqualification match, thanks to interference from Undertaker.

WrestleMania 36 plans involve Gronk, no fans

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 will take place with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. It meant shifting the event out of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where up to 70,000 fans were expected to attend.

Instead, matches are being taped for a two-night event, hosted by former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. This past Friday, Gronk debuted on SmackDown and set up another match which will feature Elias taking on King Corbin.

It’s also believed that WWE is not only using the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to film WrestleMania 36 matches and segments but that they’re also filming at other locations. So it should be interesting to see what they’ll bring for the event with no spectators.

The showcase of the immortals, as some call it, will take place across two nights on the WWE Network. Other matches are John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker, Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, and Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Fans can watch WrestleMania 36 on Saturday, April 4 beginning at 7/6c on WWE Network, with the second night airing on Sunday, April 5.