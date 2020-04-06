WrestleMania 36 Night 2 recap, grades, and results: The Firefly Fun House polarizes the WWE Universe

The second night of WrestleMania 36 had a lot to live up to after a very good opening night.

Did it live up to the bar set on Saturday night? Here is a look at what went down as WrestleMania 36 concluded for 2020.

WrestleMania 36 night 2 results and grades

Here is a look at who won and lost, and the match grades from night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

Kickoff Show: Liv Morgan beat Natalya (**)

NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair beat Rhea Ripley (**** 1/2)

Aleister Black beat Bobby Lashley (**)

Otis beat Dolph Ziggler (** 1/2)

Last Man Standing: Edge beat Randy Orton (**)

Raw Tag Championship: The Street Profits beat Angel Garza and Austin Theory (** 1/2)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley beat Lacey Evans, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina Snuka (*** 1/2)

Firefly Fun House Match: Bray Wyatt beat John Cena (***)

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar (** 1/2)

WWE WrestleMania 36 recap and review (Night 2)

Night one of WrestleMania was great. Tonight, it wasn’t anywhere near as good as that first night was as many of the many matches were below average.

The Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley match was about what you would see on Monday Night Raw. If Paul Heyman wants Black to be a major star, he needs to do more matches of the quality of his NXT work.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler was a special case. The match wasn’t great, and no one expected it to be. However, when Mandy Rose came down and saved Otis, helping him win, and the big guy got the girl — that was a great ending to the story.

The Raw tag team championship was another Raw quality match, and that is something the first night of WrestleMania 36 escaped. These average matches don’t belong on WrestleMania.

It was cool to see Bianca Belair show up, and it looks like she is coming on over to Monday Night Raw.

There are a lot of people who are going to hate the fact that Charlotte Flair beat Rhea Ripley for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. I am one of those people.

That sucked and it ended what should have been a long and successful title reign for Ripley.

However, with that said, it was a great match that told a fantastic story and was one of the highlights of night two of WrestleMania 36. I also don’t think that Ripley’s story is finished, similar to Shayna Baszler from night one.

The Last Man Standing match wasn’t terrible.

It was too long.

Edge and Randy Orton beat the hell out of each other all over the Performance Center and they laid it all out there. Edge winning with a knockout hold rather than just beating Orton down was also nice.

But, as I mentioned, it went on way too long.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship was pretty great. All five women did good, even Tamina Snuka, who played her role well. Bayley winning with Sasha Banks’ help was great and when these two finally feud it is going to be amazing.

The main event was Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. The match was similar to Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman from the previous night — short with both men pulling out their signature moves.

It is sad that McIntyre could not celebrate this win in front of the fans, but his face told the story. This was a great moment, even though it was not a great match.

That is what matters at WrestleMania — moments. Drew McIntyre had his, even if he was alone in the ring at the end.

Finally, there was the Firefly Fun House match.

This was not the main event and there is a reason for it.

This was not a match and it wasn’t even a cinematic fight like the Boneyard Match from night one. Instead, Bray Wyatt and John Cena told a story.

This was the story of John Cena’s career, with him and Wyatt playing out the debut moment for Cena with Kurt Angle. Then, they went into the rapper Cena angle with Wyatt pointing out that Cena was a bully to everyone.

They showed Bray Wyatt from his early days as the cult leader that had fans in the audience singing “he’s got the whole work in his hands” as he stood in the ring — and lost to John Cena.

Finally, there were connections to John Cena and Hulk Hogan, both the WWE version and the WCW nWo version. Wyatt pointed out that Cena should have put over the future but only cared about making himself a star.

Then, The Fiend appeared.

Cena’s voiceover said it was time to end something that should have been ended six years ago by beating an over-hyped, over-pushed, undeserving wrestler — but the twist is that it was John Cena that was that wrestler and The Fiend finally did what Bray Wyatt should have done six years ago.

He beat John Cena.

Night one of WrestleMania 36 was great and night two was average, but in all, it was an interesting year for WWE and they did the best they could under the circumstances to give us something to take our minds off the world’s problems.