WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse match: WWE superstars react to John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

The WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse match certainly had many people talking, including several WWE superstars.

While some don’t believe what took place with John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt was an actual match, it was still generally applauded by many of those currently in the WWE, and some previously there.

Among those who had reactions were Eric Bischoff, Bubba Ray Dudley, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Killer Kross.

WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse match

The Firefly Funhouse match was part of the second night of WrestleMania results, capping off the first-ever two-night Mania, and the first with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That meant WWE had to get extra creative in terms of filming some matches or segments that looked like all-out movies. That included the Boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles on the first night.

It also included the final event of the second night, the Firefly Funhouse match, which almost was more of an insane highlight reel or a trip down memory lane for John Cena than an actual match.

With references to old promos, vignettes, WCW’s NWO, CM Punk, Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, and more, Bray showcased all sorts of zany sides to John Cena.

In the end, The Fiend appeared and put Cena down, something he should’ve done six years ago, based on Cena’s own words.

What did the WWE superstars think?

Most WWE fans either loved or hated the Firefly Funhouse match, due to how creative and bonkers it was overall.

Some wanted more of a match, while others want more of these sorts of things from WWE in the future. That could depend a lot on their budget moving forward.

Meanwhile, the majority of superstars who reacted loved the concept. Eric Bischoff, who was part of WWE’s creative team before, reacted with a video of himself.

However, it was a joke about how he was featured in the main event months after being fired from the company.

Mustafi Ali, now just Ali in WWE, commented with a still shot of Boy Meets World’s Topanga dancing with Cory in the ring as Vader and a young boy watched them.

That got Topanga actress Danielle Fishell Karp’s attention, and she commented.

The least they can do is let me in the Firefly Funhouse. https://t.co/32QNmhLZhe — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) April 6, 2020

Former WWE superstar Bubby Ray, aka Bully Ray, commented on the segment, confused as to why he was so entertained.

Meanwhile, superstars such as Killer Kross, Robert Roode, and Cedric Alexander were all loving it, showing their support of the concept with tweets.

That was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania — 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) April 6, 2020

Both Cedric Alexander and No Way Jose, all had simple words to describe what they just witnessed, amazing or incredible.

THAT WAS AMAZING!!! #FireflyFunHouse — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) April 6, 2020

This is incredible #FireflyFunhouse — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) April 6, 2020

WWE commentators John Bradshaw Layfield and Corey Graves also had their own reactions to the Firefly Funhouse match.

Both appeared to absolutely love the super creative concept that was the Firefly Funhouse match.

No crowds-watcha gonna do? Be creative beyond belief. That’s what @Wwe does. Insane, crazy and I loved it. #FireflyFunhouse — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 6, 2020

I have NEVER meant the phrase “what the f***” in a better manner..#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 6, 2020

One thing is for sure. It was something that the WWE superstars and wrestling fans have never seen before.

One has to hope that WWE will bring other creative concepts like this to the table in the future, as it’s believed that many times, creative is struggling to come up with unique ideas.