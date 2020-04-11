Who is Cal Bloom, the wrestler who lost to Sheamus on WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus was out for a big squash match. His opponent was Cal Bloom.

While most people might not have figured this out, Bloom is a second-generation WWE superstar.

Sheamus vs. Cal Bloom

Sheamus came out to fight Cal Bloom and it was a complete and total squash match.

Sheamus beat the hell out of Bloom, knocked him all over the ring, hit the chest strikes, and then finished it off with the Brogue Kick.

The match lasted 1:12. RIP, young Cal Bloom. Rest in peace.

All jokes aside, Cal Bloom might have lost a squash match, but he might have a future in WWE.

Before you mistakenly think that Cal Bloom is the son of NXT trainer Matt Bloom (the former Albert, A-Train, and Tensai), he is not related to that Bloom.

Who is Cal Bloom?

Cal Bloom is the son of former WWE superstar Wayne Bloom.

Most WWE fans know Wayne Bloom as the former Beau Beverly and part of the Beverly Brothers tag team in the ’90s (with Mike Enos).

The tag team also worked in WCW and the AWA from 1988-1990 under the name the Destruction Crew. They won the AWA tag team titles in 1989, one of the last two teams to hold the titles before the AWA folded.

The tag team won the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year award in 1989.

After his stint in WWE ended in 1993, Wayne Bloom was semiretired until he and Enos returned to WCW in 1997-1998. After that, he retired from wrestling.

As for Cal Bloom, he is Wayne’s son and signed with WWE in March 2019.

Before he signed with WWE, Cal Bloom played college football as a tight end for the University of Central Florida (UCF) from 2012-2016.

Cal then started training to be a professional wrestler like his dad, training under Wayne as well as former Olympian Brad Rheingans, and former WWE superstar Mr. Kennedy.

In March 2019, he signed with WWE alongside EVOLVE star Stokely Hathaway and former TNA Impact Wrestling star Robert Strauss.

Both Strauss (as manager Robert Stone) and Hathaway (as manager Malcolm Bivens) already debuted in NXT. They had a lot more experience than Bloom, who still needs a lot of WWE training before he can truly try to make his name in the industry.