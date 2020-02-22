Vickie Guerrero says WWE has cut her off since she appeared on AEW Dark

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Vickie Guerrero has a new podcast called Excuse Me and in a recent episode, she was speaking to her guest David Benoit.

Guerrero then revealed some sad news about the way WWE has treated her since she appeared on a special episode of AEW Dark on YouTube.

Vickie Guerrero on AEW Dark

For WWE fans who don’t follow AEW, the show AEW Dark is a YouTube exclusive show that the company tapes at their AEW Dynamite episodes.

While AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights live on TNT, there are matches both before and after the television portion of the show airs.

Those matches air on AEW Dark the following Tuesdays on YouTube, along with interviews and analysis by commentators.

There are also often special guest commentators that show up and do some color commentary on the show. Vickie Guerrero showed up for an episode that came from her home state of Texas and did commentary with Excalibur.

It was nice to see Guerrero again, even if on YouTube, as it reminded viewers of how important she was during her time in WWE after her husband, Eddie Guerrero’s death.

WWE cuts off communication with Vickie Guerrero

In her podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Vickie Guerrero told David Benoit (the son of the late Chris Benoit) that WWE has cut off communication with her since she appeared on AEW Dark.

Guerrero said that she previously asked WWE if she could interview some of their superstars for her podcast and they were open to it. However, since she appeared on AEW Dark, WWE officials have refused to respond to any of her emails or even speak to her.

Guerrero said how she considers this ridiculous since she said she sat at home for a full year without hearing from WWE. They would call when they needed something, but other than that she had nothing to do to make a living.

“I haven’t heard from them, what did they expect me to do? Just to sit here and wait for them to call so I could do some work?

Guerrero last appeared in WWE in 2018 on the SmackDown 1000 special.

Guerrero admitted her love for professional wrestling and said that she loves to work in the ring. She said that when someone calls her and asks her to show up for some fun, she will do it.

“I should be able to because I’m not obligated to anybody. I saw that I pissed in their Cheerios, so be it.”

Vickie Guerrero only showed up for the one appearance on AEW Dark and there is no word on if the company plans to call her back and do anything else with her in the future.