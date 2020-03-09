Undertaker shows up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

For the second WWE PPV in a row, The Undertaker showed up and cost AJ Styles his match as the two are on a crash course for WrestleMania 36.

Here is a look at what happened and what it all means for the future of Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber 2020

The match for AJ Styles was the No Disqualification match between AJ Styles and Aleister Black.

Of course, with no DQ stipulation, AJ had The OC at ringside with him.

The match included kendo sticks (introduced by Styles), tables (introduced by Black), and chairs (introduced by Styles).

These two had an amazing match, with both men giving as much as they got.

Honestly, and surprisingly, the two fought with little interference and used all kinds of weapons along the way.

However, by the end, The OC came in to help Styles and then the lights went out. When they came back on, Undertaker had The OC in double chokeholds. Styles went for his Phenomenal Forearm, but Undertaker caught him and then chokeslammed AJ Styles.

The lights went out again and then came back on and Undertaker was gone and Aleister Black was getting back to his feet. Black took off Styles’ head with Black Mass and won.

It was the second PPV in a row that Undertaker showed up and cost AJ Styles his match.

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania

This is all leading to AJ Styles fighting Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

AJ Styles mentioned a few weeks ago that he could beat anyone and namedropped Undertaker among legends he was better than.

At the last WWE PPV, Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, AJ Styles was in a gauntlet match to determine the “best in the world” and when The OC took out Rey Mysterio backstage, Undertaker took his place.

Undertaker came in and hit a chokeslam to pin AJ Styles.

Since then, AJ Styles has been mocking Undertaker. He has used the throat slash. He even tried to hit the Tombstone Piledriver tonight against Aleister Black.

He is taunting Undertaker, and it will lead to the two men fighting at WrestleMania 36.

The rumor is that Undertaker handpicked AJ Styles for WrestleMania 36 because he wanted someone who could give him a match that compared to his classic WrestleMania matches against Shawn Michaels from a decade ago.

WWE Elimination Chamber took place on March 8 on WWE Network. WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020.