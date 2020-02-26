Undertaker seen in Saudi Arabia with his rumored WWE WrestleMania opponent

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

WWE is not hiding the surprise that Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia one day before Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia takes place on the WWE Network.

As a matter of fact, WWE sent out a Facebook photo that showed Undertaker arriving in the country.

However, what WWE might not have realized is that the photo included the man that Undertaker is reportedly facing walking beside him.

Undertaker in Saudi Arabia

Make no doubt about it. Undertaker will be at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia tomorrow, even though WWE never promoted his appearance on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.

But Undertaker would not be in Saudi Arabia unless he was appearing on the show. It’s not like he is stopping by at a show in Houston. A flight like that means he will be used.

Unless he is just there to meet kids and take promotional photos. However, that is something Lacey Evans might do. Not Undertaker.

The Facebook photo is the only way that WWE has acknowledged that fans should tune in to WWE Network to see what he is there for.

The key is that the man walking next to Undertaker in that photo is AJ Styles.

Undertaker and WrestleMania

We previously reported that Undertaker was going to wrestle at WrestleMania this year, despite WWE not announcing anything yet.

Our report indicated that Undertaker’s opponent would be The Phenomenal One AJ Styles.

The very next Monday night on Raw, AJ Styles cut a promo ion the ring about how he would fight anyone and namedropped Undertaker while he was listing opponents he could beat.

As men like Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and Triple H have learned, you don’t speak Undertaker’s name unless you want the Dead Man to show up.

AJ Styles is competing in a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia tomorrow. The men involved include AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio (who replaced Rusev).

This will be Andrade’s first match back from his wellness policy suspension.

The idea is that AJ Styles wins the tournament. Remember, there was a tag team gauntlet match last time WWE was in Saudi Arabia and The OC won it, so having their partner AJ Styles win would give the entire faction a trophy declaring them the best in the world.

However, what would be better than AJ Styles winning and while he is celebrating being the best in the world, Undertaker shows up and lays down the challenge for WrestleMania?

WWE Super Showdown airs live on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 12 pm/11 am CT on WWE Network, from Saudi Arabia.