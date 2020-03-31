Undertaker cuts chilling promo against AJ Styles, is Biker Taker coming back?

When AJ Styles started cutting his promos against Undertaker heading into WrestleMania 36, it crossed a lot of lines.

Styles used Undertaker’s real name of Mark Calaway. He called him a broken-down old man. He said that Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool was the reason he won’t stop.

Finally, AJ Styles challenged Undertaker to a Boneyard Match, which is another name for a Graveyard Match that Undertaker has competed in before.

While that seems perfect for the Dead Man, that is not who has answered Styles’ challenge.

Undertaker cuts an amazing promo

One of the best things to come out of having no fans in attendance at Raw right now is that the wrestlers are able to cut some amazing promos.

Undertaker just cut one, and with no crowd noise in the background, it was chilling at times.

What is amazing about it is that this wasn’t the Dead Man talking. This wasn’t the slow demonic Undertaker using his gravelly voice and damning AJ Styles to hell.

This was Undertaker from the Biker Taker days, where he would ride down to the ring on his motorcycle and then just destroy someone on the mic.

On Monday Night Raw tonight, Undertaker destroyed AJ Styles on the mic.

Mark Callaway vs. Allen Jones

Undertaker touched on how AJ Styles called him out by his real name, so he referred to Styles by his real name — Allen Jones.

Undertaker then eviscerated Allen Jones.

He mentioned that some things Styles said were true. He said that the part about how he wouldn’t have wanted to fight Undertaker 10 years ago was accurate.

Undertaker said Styles was happy to be a big fish in a little pond (TNA Impact Wrestling) because Styles knew he could never hang with the men who were in WWE at that time.

Undertaker counted off the names: Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Edge, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley — the best of the best — and AJ Styles couldn’t measure up.

He said that AJ Styles waited until all of them were gone — except for him.

He then pointed out that AJ Styles crossed the line when he mentioned “her.” He said that Michelle McCool has the same finishing move as AJ Styles, but called hers the Faithbreaker.

He then said she did something Styles couldn’t. She got it over.

Undertaker then said that he wanted AJ Styles to bring Gallows and Anderson too, because he will need them as Undertaker will bring his unholy trinity and AJ Styles will get hurt, and he will feel pain, and he will suffer.

And he will Rest in Peace.

Undertaker’s promo on #RAW tonight was the best one he’s done in so long. That got me all giddy. pic.twitter.com/z6V3UxrsXF — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 31, 2020

WrestleMania 36 takes place this weekend on WWE Network.