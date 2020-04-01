TNA on AXS TV review: TNA comes back to Impact Wrestling for ‘one night only’

This weekend was supposed to be the TNA: There’s No Place Like Home special event for Impact Wrestling. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused its cancelation.

With that said, there was a special pre-taped with matches to preview the weekend’s show, and it aired tonight after the weekly episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

Here is a look at what went down on the TNA on AXS TV special episode.

TNA on AXS TV matches

Here is a look at the matches on tonight’s broadcast, the winners, and the star rating for each contest.

Hernandez beat “The Natural” Chase Stevens (**)

Suicide and Manik beat Johnny Swinger and Kid Kash (** 1/2)

Rhino beat Madman Fulton by DQ (**)

TNA on AXS review

The episode of TNA on AXS was a mixed bag. The matches themselves were nothing special and included mostly minor members of TNA’s amazing history.

It was nice to see Homicide again, as the original member of LAX was always a fan favorite.

It was also nice to see that all the guys tonight were still in decent shape, and even the 50-year-old Kid Kash pulled off a top rope moonsault.

It was also funny to hear David Penzer and Scott D’Amore (the commentators tonight) talk about how weird it was to see Suicide and Manik team up since they are the same character. While the identity of Suicide tonight is a mystery, Manik was TJP (the tattoos gave him away).

There was also a nice surprise at the end of the show.

It also hurt that the weekend’s TNA: There’s No Place Like Home special event was canceled because the matches tonight were supposed to lead into matches there.

That made the arrival of Raven at the end a sad reminder of what could have been. See, Madman Fulton, Rhino, and Sabu were supposed to fight in a Raven Clockwork Orange House of Fun match, so Raven showing up to hit Tommy Dreamer with a kendo stick and leave was fun.

Possibly the best part of the show was seeing the promo packages for TNA’s past moments.

The first saw a promo about the TNA Knockouts and how they were not Barbie dolls fighting in lingerie like WWE was at the time. It ended with a new interview featuring Gail Kim.

Up next was a promo about the amazing Ultimate X match, which was supposed to be among the matches at the TNA: There’s No Place Like Home special event this weekend. Lots of shots of AJ Styles here, and it ended with current X-Division Champion Ace Austin interviewed.

The next thing they highlighted was the King of the Mountain match. This was done in a tongue in cheek way that showed how convoluted and overly complicated the match was, with current Impact Wrestling stars confused.

Willie Mack remembered the rules while Tessa Blanchard said she thought this was all a big rib.

Raven also narrated a promo about his Clockwork Orange House of Fun match and how it was designed to make him laugh at the people who are injured.

Finally, Scott Steiner came out to cut an “uncensored” promo. It included bad language, Steiner pulling out his infamous “Steiner Math” again, and then him calling out all the snowflakes who think he is not PC, telling them to shove it up their a–.

It all ended with Joey Ryan coming out in his Cancel Culture gimmick. He asked Steiner to stop being Big Poppa Pump and become Big Proper Pump and join him. Steiner kicked his butt and once again told the snowflakes where they could go.

All in all, it was a quick one-hour special that reminded people how fun TNA was, but it played over with average matches featuring lesser stars. Fans of TNA might get a kick out of this.

Impact Wrestling fans who missed out on that era might wonder what the big deal was.