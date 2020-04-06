The Undertaker sparks rumors about WWE future with Boneyard Match comments

The Undertaker and AJ Styles put on a fantastic show for fans during WrestleMania 36 with a match known as the Boneyard Match.

It received praise for how the production took it to a new level and gave Undertaker yet another career-defining match on his impressive highlight reel.

The Phenom also enjoyed it and commented on his battle with AJ Styles after WrestleMania 36 concluded. However, his comments have fans wondering what is next for Taker.

Undertaker comments on WrestleMania battle

Believe it or not, The Undertaker uses Instagram and has now commented on his bout from WrestleMania 36.

The Deadman posted on IG following the second night of WrestleMania 36 results, which featured the Firefly Funhouse battle between John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

However, Taker was commenting on his own match, and fueling some speculation about his future.

“It was a hell of a ride! #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #30Years,” Taker said on a caption for the photo which shows him sitting near where he’d buried AJ Styles to end their match at Mania.

Taker retired and came back before

Of course, that last hashtag, and the comment itself may have fans worried once again that this was it for Taker. It was the case several years ago after he battled Roman Reigns.

Following the loss to Reigns, Undertaker remained in the ring and set down his trademark hat and gloves in the middle of the ring.

That had fans believing that his career was over, but for months, rumors persisted of an Undertaker return.

It ultimately happened, and he’s since worked part-time, returning for a variety of events, including big-money WWE shows overseas in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Could the Boneyard Match have been The Undertaker’s Last Ride, for real?

Fans commented on the latest IG post to either praise the match or beg him not to retire.

“Do not retire,” one fan commented and received over 130 Likes.

“You still got it,” another said, in a possible attempt to reassure Taker that his career should not end yet.

“Is this the end?” one fan asked while another asked, “Retirement ??”

As of right now, the official answer is unknown. Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, just turned 55 years old last month, and still put on a decent show.

However, fans can’t expect him to always work in this way as he continues to age. At some point, the legend will need to be officially allowed to retire, and gain his entry into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

For now, fans can continue to savor his body of work, as they await the next chapter or turning point in The Undertaker’s career.