The Elite to battle each other at AEW Revolution PPV

On AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, there were two big matches and they would determine who battled for the AEW Tag Team Championship at the AEW Revolution PPV.

By the time the two matches were completed, the fact remained that four members of The Elite would battle for the titles at AEW Revolution.

AEW No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

The first match on AEW Dynamote was for the number one contender spot to challenge for the title at the AEW Revolution PPV.

The Best Friends, The Butcher and the Blade, Private Party, The Young Bucks, The Dark Order, Santana and Ortiz, and more were involved.

The end came when Trent Barretta, Matt Jackson, Santana, and Ortiz were the final four.

Baretta was eliminated first.

Despite Santana and Ortiz having Sammy Guevara at his side, and him interfering constantly, Matt Jackson was able to overcome the odds and eliminate both Santana and Ortiz.

In the end, The Young Bucks won the number one contender’s battle royal and moved on to AEW Revolution for the tag team titles.

AEW Tag Team Championship

The tag team championship was also on the line on AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega and Adam Page defended their tag team titles against the Lucha Brothers.

This was a big match. Remember, Lucha Brothers beat The Young Bucks when AEW was just starting out. They also beat Kenny Omega and Adam Page twice in 2019.

However, after an amazing fight, Kenny Omega and Adam page retained their tag team titles and will go on to AEW Revolution to defend the titles.

Like all members of The Elite, the Young Bucks came down to help up Kenny Omega and congratulated him. Adam Page tried to pull Omega to himself, but Omega was tired of being pulled and shook loose so Page left again.

The Elite AEW storyline

The story heading into the AEW Revolution PPV and the battle of The Elite are centered around Adam Page.

Page quit The Elite because the felt that he wasn’t as successful as the rest and needed to find himself. No matter how much the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega tried to get Page involved, he refused.

Adam Page would celebrate with the fans, drinking their beers after he won matches.

For the last month or so, Adam Page has shown heel tendencies when around the Young Bucks, but the fans love him, so there is no telling what is going to happen when The Elite collide.

AEW Revolution airs on PPV on Saturday, February 29, at 7/6c.