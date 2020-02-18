Shayna Baszler curses in uncensored RAW promo to Becky Lynch

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The feud brewing between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch is continuing to push the limits! After last week’s bloody attack, WWE RAW featured a promo from Baszler towards the “The Man.”

On the Feb. 18 episode of Monday Night RAW, there was no censor around when Shayna Baszler cut her latest promo. Some fans felt the promo cut by the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion was a throwback to the days of the Attitude Era.

Baszler cuts promo, swear remains uncensored on USA

Last week, fans watched as Shayna Baszler made her RAW debut when she showed up to attack Becky Lynch in the ring. That attack ended up with Baszler biting Lynch on the neck to the point she drew blood from Becky.

On the Feb. 18 episode of RAW, a fired-up Lynch came to the ring to call out Baszler. She even had a bunch of cash in hand which she said was her payment for any fines she’d incur to cross paths with Baszler. Basically, Lynch wants that match, ASAP, to prove she can defeat her latest rival.

The former NXT Women’s Champion appeared on screen to interrupt Lynch’s rant. Baszler put The Man on notice, letting her know of her intentions. Her plan is to win the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view. Then she’s coming for Becky and her championship belt.

Read More WWE and Mick Foley to announce new title on Monday Night Raw

“Becky, I’m gonna tear the living s**t out of you,” Baszler said with the curse word fully intact for her promo on live television.

"I'm gonna tear the living shit out of you!" – Shayna Baszler to Becky Lynch THE ATTITUDE ERA IS BACK!!! 😂🤣 #wwe #rawpic.twitter.com/ypuATyiFIT — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) February 18, 2020

Becky Lynch welcomed the opportunity, telling Shayna she’ll be watching the match closely and rooting for her to emerge as the winner. If Shayna wins it, that will set up her against Becky for the WWE Raw Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Elimination Chamber match to set stage for WrestleMania 36

WWE recently announced the competitors for the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. In addition to Shayna Baszler, other participants include Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Asuka, and Natalya.

However, the smart money remains on Shayna Baszler to win the Chamber match. She’s already shown her toughness when dominating many of her opponents on the NXT roster. She crossed paths with Lynch several times, but her big moment arrived at last year’s Survivor Series.

Baszler, then the NXT Women’s Champion, competed in a triple-threat match against RAW Women’s Champion Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Baszler grabbed the win, although there were no other titles on the line. That started to set things in motion for her match with Lynch.

She’d appear in this past January’s Royal Rumble 2020 match. Baszler and fellow NXT star Bianca Belair set a Rumble record with eight eliminations each. However, Baszler was eliminated at the end by Charlotte Flair, who won the match.

Even so, it appears Shayna Baszler has a clear path to get to Lynch and WrestleMania once she runs through her competition in the Elimination Chamber.

The 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view arrives on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Viewers will be able to watch live coverage on the WWE Network streaming platform.