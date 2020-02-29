Sasha Banks makes her WWE return after long injury absence

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Sasha Banks made her long-anticipated return from injury on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week.

The return came when her BFF Bayley pumped up her friend and then had her come out to the ring to stand by her side.

However, will the two continue to be besties as the Road to WrestleMania heats up?

Sasha Banks WWE return

While Sasha Banks is a heel, she got a pretty big pop from the Boston crowd when her music started playing.

Sasha Banks barely wrestled at all in 2019.

After she and Bayley lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship titles to The IIconics last year at WrestleMania, Banks took an extended break from WWE.

Many cited burnout by Banks as the reason for her absence.

Banks returned as a babyface but then turned heel, a change many fans had been waiting to see from her.

Then, Sasha Banks and Bayley began to terrorize the SmackDown women’s division as the top heels.

However, Banks had not wrestled in a match since January 3. She was supposed to return for the Royal Rumble, but it turned out she was out with an injury and wasn’t cleared to return.

On Friday Night SmackDown last night, Bayley was supposed to fight Naomi in a Super Showdown rematch. She got a mic and then called out her best friend Sasha Banks.

Banks came down and attacked in less than a minute for the DQ. However, as they beat down Naomi, Lacey Evans ran in for the save.

This set up a tag team match between the two teams. They went for about nine minutes and then Naomi pinned Bayley to show their feud was far from over.

The Road to WrestleMania 36

That brings up an interesting question. Who will Bayley defend her title against at WrestleMania 36?

There are two rumors floating around.

The first is that there will be yet another Elimination Chamber match at the next WWE PPV. There is already a women’s match for the number one contender to Becky Lynch’s Raw title.

There is a tag team match with Miz and John Morrison’s titles on the line as well.

In a previous interview, Lacey Evans said she was competing in an Elimination Chamber match, which would be three of them on the show — if it happens.

Could it include Bayley and be for her title or could it be another number one contender match?

The other idea is a four corners match for the title with Bayley defending her belt against Lacey Evans, Naomi … and Sasha Banks.

The Road to WrestleMania is heating up and there is no telling which way they go.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 and airs on WWE Network, starting at 5:30/4:30 CT.