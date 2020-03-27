Samoa Joe’s WWE suspension has come to an end

Samoa Joe was suspended last month for his first violation of the WWE wellness policy.

Most people expected his suspension to end in time for him to return for WrestleMania 36 in some manner.

However, since the coronavirus pandemic has pretty much stopped all forms of entertainment, that is unlikely now.

Samoa Joe WWE return

Many fans felt that the second Samoa Joe returned, he would end up inserted into the storyline battling Seth Rollins and his new faction.

The problem is that WWE has had to stop touring as most states have implemented either stay at home orders or similar measures to prevent people from meeting in large groups.

Florida was included, so WWE could not even hold their events at a smaller location, like the WWE Performance Center.

Now, Florida has cracked down on that and after tonight (March 26), WWE can’t even hold their tapings without fans at the Performance Center, which has caused WrestleMania 36 to look very different.

Now, WrestleMania 36 will be a two-night event, with most of the matches taped yesterday and today. There might be other matches shot somewhere else in the United States, but they will also be shot in private locations where allowed by law.

However, while PWInsider reported that Samoa Joe was allowed back as of yesterday, putting him in a WrestleMania 36 match would make no sense because WWE couldn’t promote it.

Instead, Samoa Joe likely won’t make his return until after the coronavirus pandemic is under control and the United States returns to a semblance of normalcy.

With no matches allowed to be shot at the Performance Center, fans will likely have to wait until possibly May, or later, before they see any new WWE action again after WrestleMania 36.

Samoa Joe WrestleMania struggles

Samoa Joe seems almost cursed when it comes to WrestleMania.

Joe made it to the main roster after a stint as a two-time NXT Champion in January 2017. It seemed perfect to lead to something big at WrestleMania three months later.

Samoa Joe was not involved, despite wrestling at Fastlane before and Payback after WrestleMania 33. He wasn’t even involved in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

In 2018, Joe suffered a foot injury in a match against Titus O’Neal and ended up missing a few months. He missed WrestleMania 34 even though he returned the night after to challenge Roman Reigns for a match at Backlash.

Samoa Joe finally made it to WrestleMania 35. Sadly, the match was nothing as Rey Mysterio came in injured, forcing WWE to have Joe win in one minute since Rey couldn’t go.

It’s been over three years on the main roster and Samoa Joe only wrestled for one minute in a WrestleMania match. This year, he will miss it again, unless WWE pulls out a surprise.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 4 and April 5 on WWE Network.