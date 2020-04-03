Rumors on how WWE will break up WrestleMania 36 over the two nights

WWE is holding WrestleMania 36 this weekend and they have already taped all the matches for the show.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is now working on putting the matches together and determining what order they will play out in.

This also allows WWE to see where some matches might not work as well as expected and they can plan accordingly when it comes to the placement, and possibly the editing of those matches.

WWE editing and adding special effects

Because there is no live crowd, WWE is reportedly doing something special with WrestleMania 36.

We already reported that the match between John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt was filmed like a Hollywood production. Whether this is like the awesome Lucha Underground stuff or more B-grade like the Broken Matt stuff remains to be seen.

However, Dave Meltzer reports that WWE is now editing all the matches rather than just having them as is. He also mentioned the special effects being added. There is no word on if that is just for the two matches involving The Fiend and Undertaker, or if they have plans for more.

WWE already filmed the two non-arena matches

As expected, the two matches not taking place in the arena were formed and WrestleVotes reports that those two matches will take place on separate nights, with one on Saturday’s show and one on Sunday’s show.

The first of those is the Bray Wyatt vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt match. That match will be a Firefly Fun House match and was reportedly shot in a warehouse.

The second is the AJ Styles vs. Undertaker Boneyard Match. That is taking place in a graveyard setting with an open grave.

I don’t know daily lineups yet, but source said to expect both “off location” matches (Taker vs Styles & Cena vs Wyatt) to take place on different nights. Logic would also expect both men’s world title matches to be separated. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 3, 2020

The title matches will be on different nights

The two world title matches are supposed to take place on different nights as well.

The first of those is the WWE Championship, with Brock Lesnar defending his title against Drew McIntyre.

The second is listed as Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns’ replacement, as WWE has yet to reveal who is replacing Reigns in the match.

Remember, Reigns went home due to coronavirus fears after Miz showed up to the WWE Performance Center feeling sick.

The two top women’s matches are also likely to take place on different nights.

Those are Charlotte Flair taking on NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Shayna Baszler.

There are two other women’s matches and they will likely get split up as well. One is a five-way match for the SmackDown women’s title and the other is a women’s tag title match with Asuka and Kairi Sane defending against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

WWE WrestleMania 36 takes place on Saturday and Sunday nights on WWE Network and on PPV.