Ronda Rousey blasts WWE fans, calls them ‘ungrateful’

Ronda Rousey appeared on the Wilde Ride podcast with Steve-O this week and the two talked a little about her WWE career.

When asked about a possible return, Rousey did not hold back on her thoughts on WWE fans.

Ronda Rousey calls WWE fans ungrateful

Ronda Rousey and Steve-O were talking about her stint in WWE where she showed up and quickly rose to the top.

While she was a rookie in professional wrestling, she caught on quick and ended up being very good in the ring. She won the WWE Women’s Championship in just a matter of months.

However, after a few matches, fans started to turn on her.

Some felt she got too much too soon over women who had been working there for years. Others just wanted to see the baddest woman on the planet fail.

Ronda Rousey was not amused.

“What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f–king ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?” Rousey said.

With that said, Rousey admitted that she loved working in WWE and she loved performing. She also said she loved the girls in the locker room (which is evident to those who watched Total Divas, where Rousey was a cast member last season).

However, she said that her family loves her and appreciates her. She doesn’t want to put energy into fans who don’t care.

“At the end of the day, I was just like, ‘f–k these fans, dude,'” Rousey said “My family loves me. They appreciate me. I want all of my energy to go into them.”

Ronda Rousey possibly planning WWE return?

There is a lot of anger from Ronda Rousey toward the WWE fans. However, there might be a good reason for it.

There are rumors that Rousey might be returning to WWE.

A few months ago, Rousey was at WWE Headquarters and there is the word that she was talking about returning. There are also rumors that WWE was trying to hide it, but the news leaked when Rob Gronkowski shared a photo of them together there.

If she plans to return, it is best that she is a heel and by talking smack to the fans, it gives her the jumpstart she needs for them to hate her again.

