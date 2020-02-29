Roman Reigns lays down challenge to Bill Goldberg for WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The idea when Bill Goldberg squashed The Fiend Bray Wyatt in just two minutes to win the WWE Universal Championship was that WWE wanted to set up a huge match for WrestleMania 36.

While Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt could have been great, if they fought a real match and not what happened at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, WWE wanted a bigger star in the match.

This was proven to be the fact on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Roman Reigns is ‘Who’s Next’

Bill Goldberg came out to open Friday Night SmackDown.

From the expression on his face and his determined walk, he was expecting to get booed from fans angry at the 54-year-old semiretired former WCW star coming out and beating one of today’s top stars on Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

The Champ is heeeeereeee! The NEWWW WWE Universal Champion @Goldberg is LIVE on FOX. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UOelscQJ7U — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 29, 2020

Of course, this is Bill Goldberg, so there were going to be a lot of cheers.

Goldberg took the mic and said that he wasn’t there to talk about who was last (further kicking dirt on the buried Bray Wyatt), but “Who’s Next?”

Cue the music of Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns came to the ring and he got quite a few cheers as he came down. Then Roman Reigns stared a Bill Go9ldberg with a very serious look on his face while Goldberg just smirked and no-sold everything — like he does best.

Roman Reigns then just said, “I’m next” and left the ring as Goldberg smiled.

Goldberg vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 36

This is exactly what everyone expected when Goldberg squashed The Fiend at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

WWE had positioned The Fiend as a monster that ran over everyone, but WWE doesn’t care about the future when it comes to someone like Goldberg selling more tickets in the present.

The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns is a match wrestling fans might want to see, but Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns is a match mainstream fans want to see.

Plus, in WWE’s continued work on making Roman Reigns the biggest star in professional wrestling, this would allow him to say he beat Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg for world championships, adding to his impressive resume.

The Fiend gets a consolation match with John Cena, but Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg gets one of the main event spots at WrestleMania 36.

This is how it was always going to end up.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 and airs on WWE Network, starting at 5:30/4:30 CT.