Roman Reigns finally makes comment about pulling out of WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36 at the last minute.

The move came after The Miz showed up to the WWE Performance Center sick. While he was sent home, The Usos spoke to Reigns and the Big Dog went home.

There is no telling when Roman Reigns will be back, but it might be a long wait.

Roman Reigns talks about going home

Roman Reigns left WWE in a tough spot, but the truth is that Roman Reigns had every reason to go home.

Leukemia makes Roman Reigns immunocompromised and his life and family are more important than wrestling. COVID-19 could kill him.

Roman Reigns took to Instagram and posted a video where he explained why he left and gave his side of the story.

According to Reigns, he made the decision for himself and his family. He also apologized to his fans for having to make this decision.

With his compromised immune system, he could die. Even worse, he could pass it on to his wife and kids, and that is as good a reason as any to pull out.

Roman Reigns said that everyone has already heard that he called out of WrestleMania 36. He then tells fans to think of how they would want to be treated before they start talking about someone else.

He then said that there are haters who have always said they didn’t want him at WrestleMania. He is surprised that those people aren’t happy about him staying home this year.

Then, Roman Reigns had a message for people who called him a coward, a sissy, and more. He was direct.

“All you know is what you think,” Reigns said “You don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns. You don’t know if I have family in my household, older family.

“So, yeah, like the old saying, man, go and flip that cover over and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you go running your mouth and just take this time to better yourself.”

WrestleMania 36

WWE let Roman Reigns go home and Triple H made it clear that when Reigns returned, he would not lose his spot.

As for WrestleMania itself, Braun Strowman will take Roman Reigns place in the Universal Championship match against Bill Goldberg.

As for Roman Reigns, he will stay home and take care of himself for his family, as he should.

WWE WrestleMania 36 takes place this weekend on WWE Network.