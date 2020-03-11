Rob Gronkowski WWE deal being finalized per report, NFL comeback off the table for former Patriots star?

Gronk is making a comeback, but not as a member of the New England Patriots.

It seems that the former star tight end is making the jump from the NFL to the wrestling ring just one year after announcing his retirement.

Gronkowski the next WWE star?

Fans of the New England Patriots have known for years that Rob Gronkowski has a love for the WWE.

In fact, Gronk never made it a secret. Now is the former touchdown machine ready to officially switch sports professions?

According to many reports, that answer is yes.

Last night on WWE Backstage, Ryan Satin revealed that Gronkowski and WWE are “deep in talks and are close to finalizing a deal” that would make the three-time Super Bowl champion an official member of WWE.

Not only could a deal be done quickly, but early rumors indicate Gronk could be on TV as early as the Friday Night Smackdown on March 20 in New Orleans.

Rumors of Gronk leaving the NFL started back in 2017 when he made an appearance at Wrestlemania 33. Of course, back then, not many NFL fans took those rumors very seriously.

Since that Wrestlemania appearance, Gronk has mentioned on many occasions that he would love to do more with the WWE. It appears he is going to get his chance in one form or another.

Gronk, Patriots reunion nixed?

Since Rob Gronkowski walked way from the game following the New England Patriots 13-3 Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams just over a year ago, fans and NFL experts alike were speculating on if and when he would return.

Many experts believed he would return to the NFL after taking a year off to heal from the many injuries he suffered during his career.

Gronk even fanned the flames himself by mentioning several times that he wouldn’t rule out a return to the gridiron.

With all of the Tom Brady rumors floating around this offseason of where he may end up in 2020, fans in New England were hoping that a Gronk return would also make their favorite quarterback re-up with the Patriots.

Currently, Brady is ready to hit the free-agent market for the first time in his career on March 18.

While you can’t rule out that one day Gronk will return to catching touchdowns, as for now, it seems the only way Patriots fans will be able to catch Gronk on television will be in the wrestling ring.