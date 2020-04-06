Rob Gronkowski captures WWE 24/7 championship in crazy WrestleMania moment

One of the big announcements ahead of WrestleMania 36 was that former NFL star Rob Gronkowski had joined the WWE and would host the big pay-per-view.

Now, the man many know as “Gronk” has become a champion for the first time since joining the company.

It made for yet another WrestleMania moment as fans watched a much different show with no crowd reactions to play into the events of the night.

Rob Gronkowski wins 24/7 Championship

Some WWE fans may have seen this one coming with what happened one night earlier. Gronk was presiding over the PPV with his buddy Mojo Rawley from a perch in the empty stands area.

At one moment during Saturday’s proceedings, the two friends were chatting with 24/7 champion R-Truth.

Mojo Rawley shoved his friend Rob Gronkowski aside to score a pinfall on Truth and win the WWE 24/7 Championship.

A night later, Gronk, who is signed with WWE, decided to take an opportunity to go after that title, which has to be defended 24-7 by whoever is the current titleholder.

At one point Sunday night, Mojo found himself chased down by several random superstars trying to beat him up and pin him for the belt.

As they beat up Mojo in the empty section where the crowd normally sits at the Performance Center, the WrestleMania 36 host was up on the perch watching and decided to jump off, landing in a heap of superstars.

Once Gronk got his bearings, he turned over and then pinned Mojo. The nearby referee counted 1-2-3 and Gronk was announced as the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

He got up, celebrated briefly, and then took off to make sure nobody could pull a fast one on him to take away the belt he just won.

It made for another WrestleMania moment, albeit with a championship that isn’t considered the most prestigious. However, it gives Gronk bragging rights.

As one person commented on a thread, it means Gronk won another title “before Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.”

Gronk joins many other 24/7 champions

Rob Gronkowski is one of several superstars to win a championship at WrestleMania 36. Others included Charlotte Flair winning the NXT Women’s Championship and Braun Strowman winning the Universal Championship.

Gronk isn’t on a shortlist when it comes to WWE 24/7 Champions, though.

The belt was unveiled back on May 20, 2019, with Titus O’Neil becoming the first-ever champion after Mick Foley put the title down and various superstars scrambled to secure the belt.

However, it would have two more new owners before the night ended. Robert Roode pinned Titus on the entrance ramp, and then R-Truth pinned Roode in the parking lot.

R-Truth would go on to lose and recapture the title several times. He’s held it the most of any superstar, with a total of 35 reigns and a combined 152 days holding the title.

Mojo Rawley’s seven reigns put him at second-most, followed by Drake Maverick with six.

There have been numerous superstars to win the title, including Jinder Mahal, Pat Patterson, The Million Dollar Man, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Carmella, Alundra Blayze, EC3, and Riddick Moss.

In addition to Rob Gronkowski, other celebrities who won the WWE 24/7 Championship include NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, musician Marshmello, Mayor Glenn Jacobs, NBA player Enes Kanter, and FOX College Football commentator Rob Stone.

Gronk will now have to guard the title closely as he goes forth because he’ll be on notice 24/7 in terms of having to defend that belt.

However, if he can secure it for a good bit of time, he could bring WWE more publicity through his other appearances and NFL gigs.

WrestleMania 36 streamed live on WWE Network on Sunday, April 5.