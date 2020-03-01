Ring of Honor World Championship changes hands at Gateway to Honor

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

At Ring of Honor Final Battle, PCO shocked the world when he pinned Rush to win his first world championship belt at the age of 52. The reign only lasted two months.

At Ring of Honor’s Gateway to Honor event on Saturday night, PCO defended his Ring of Honor World Championship in a three-way match against former champion Rush and Mark Haskins.

ROH title changes hands at Gateway to Honor

PCO won the title from Rush at Final Battle 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. It was a no disqualification, “Friday the 13th Massacre” match.

PCO’s title reign came to an end after just 78 days.

What is ironic is that the win for Rush came just one day after PCO pinned his brother, the ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, at Bound by Honor in Nashville, Tennessee.

This match was a triple-threat match taking place in St. Louis at Gateway to Honor.

The end of the match came when NWA World Champion Nick Aldis showed up. Aldis ran in and attacked PCO, hitting him with the championship belt.

Nick Aldis hits PCO with the Title at #GatewaytoHonor pic.twitter.com/u3JJDHbaCx — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 1, 2020

After this, Rush was able to hit the Bull’s Horn and pinned PCO to become the ROH World Champion for the second time.

…and NEW ROH WORLD CHAMPION – RUSH! pic.twitter.com/SDHCKeOGIa — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 1, 2020

ROH Gateway to Honor took place at the Family Arena in St. Charles, MO.

It wasn’t a clean victory, but Rush is now the world champion once again.

Rush as ROH World Champion

Rush won his first ROH World Championship on Sept. 27, 2019, from Matt Taven at Death Before Dishonor XVII. However, while most ROH world title reigns are long, that was not the case here.

Rush dropped the title on Dec. 13 after just 77 days as champion. Now that he has the title back for the second time, he has to hope for more.

Rush is only the fifth man to ever win the Ring of Honor world title more than one time, and only Adam Cole ever won it three times. However, he has a long way to go to match the other names.

The other two-time champions held the title 375 days (Jay Briscoe), 419 days (Austin Aries), and 707 days (Jay Lethal). Adam Cole had a total reign of 445 days in his three reigns. At just 78 days and counting, Rush is a distance from these legends.

PCO, who held the title for 78 days, at least kept it one day longer than Rush did on his first title reign.

Ring of Honor returns to television on Mondays at 7/6c on FITE TV or weekends on Sinclair Networks.