Peter Rosenberg WWE return set for Elimination Chamber after prior Michael Cole situation

New York City radio personality Peter Rosenberg’s WWE return is coming at the next big pay-per-view event.

The news of Rosenberg making his return comes after he WWE removed him from his role with the company, based on Michael Cole’s decision making.

WWE announces Peter Rosenberg’s return

On Friday, WWE released an official statement to announce that Peter Rosenberg will return at this weekend’s 2020 Elimination Chamber.

They mention, “In his new role, Rosenberg will also serve as a special correspondent for various WWE Network shows and upcoming specials.”

Rosenberg. who posted a screenshot of the announcement on his official Instagram (below), also commented on his return to work with WWE.

“Humbled, grateful, and very excited 🙏🏼,” Rosenberg captioned the screenshot image with.

In the release itself, he’s quoted as saying: “To quote Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XII, working with WWE is the boyhood dream come true. I am beyond thrilled to rejoin the WWE Universe.”

Why did Peter Rosenberg leave WWE before?

Peter Rosenberg has been a longtime New York radio DJ who works for Hot 97 and hosts or co-hosts multiple shows. In addition to that, he’s worked with ESPN and has a wrestling podcast called Cheap Heat.

He first began appearing on WWE programming during the TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs pre-show in 2016. He also hosted WWE Network’s Bring it to the Table along with JBL, Corey Graves, and Paul Heyman on different episodes.

He appeared on a variety of pre-shows, as well as Talking Smack and some post-shows for WWE Raw.

Rosenberg had to deal with some personal issues last year and attempted to return to work with WWE. However, his involvement ended ahead of WrestleMania.

On an episode of his podcast last year, Peter Rosenberg discussed the reason he was no longer working with WWE. It involved Michael Cole deciding that Rosenberg wasn’t part of the plan.

Rosenberg said they told him that they had nothing for him at WrestleMania 35.

According to a Pro Wrestling Sheet report, Rosenberg explained how things took place.

“When I came back to WWE, and I was ready to work WrestleMania, those who make the decisions on those things — Michael Cole — were no longer interested in using me for that,” Rosenberg explained.

“So WrestleMania came to New York City where I’ve been promoting it for four/five months prior, even when I was no longer traveling, and they said, ‘We don’t have a place for you on WrestleMania.’

“They couldn’t even squeeze me on that fakakta Watch Along show that has eighty people talking at the same time. Still didn’t have room for me there. Didn’t put me anywhere. Ok,” Rosenberg said of the situation.

He’d go on to say he wasn’t mad at Michael Cole for what happened and that he was going to continue to analyze WWE on his podcast. However, he made it seem there’d be no holds barred in terms of his analysis of the product.

“Cole and I were never super tight. He’s got the way he sees things. If I don’t fit into that, I don’t care,” Rosenberg said.

It seems WWE has decided that Rosenberg’s involvement makes sense again as WrestleMania 36 approaches.

He’s one of two radio personalities they have with Sam Roberts of Sirius XM 103, who is also involved in various pre-show panels or correspondent roles.

The Peter Rosenberg WWE return will happen at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Rosenberg will reportedly act as a pay-per-view Kickoff analyst for the event so fans will be seeing and hearing from him once again.

Fans can watch WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2020 on the WWE Network on Sunday, March, 8, beginning at 8/7c.