Jon Moxley wins AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley battled Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution on Saturday night, Feb. 29.

By the time it came around to their title match, no titles had changed hands at all in the show. That all changed with the main event, as Jon Moxley pinned Chris Jericho to become the second-ever AEW World Champion.

Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

The match started with two very unique entrances.

Jon Moxley came in from outside the arena, walked through the concourse, and into the arena through the fans. Chris Jericho, on the other hand, had a women’s choir sing “Judas” as he came out.

Jericho had Santana and Ortiz with him, and Moxley was alone.

The two men began beating the hell out of each other, as they should in a feud this personal.

They fought through the crowd and used weapons, but thankfully, Aubrey Edwards refused to let the match end in a DQ.

Even when Jake Hager ran in to interfere, Edwards kept the match going.

Sammy Guevara even interfered, but it wasn’t enough to help Jericho win the match.

Then, when no one expected it, Jericho hit Moxley in his good eye and thought that was it. After that, Mox hit his Paradigm Shift DDT and then removed his eye patch to show he was faking it the entire time.

With the eye patch off, Moxley hit another BIG Paradigm Shift and pinned Chris Jericho to win the match. He officially became AEW’s second World Heavyweight Champion.

Chris Jericho’s title reign lasted for 182 days. He won the title by beating Adam Page on Aug 31 at AEW All Out.

Jon Moxley: New AEW World Champion

After the match ended, Jon Moxley got a microphone and said that the world championship was not his. It belongs to the fans in attendance in Chicago and those watching at home.

Moxley said that everyone who had been with him from the beginning and helped push him forward — this world title belongs to them.

He also said that he owes everything to his AEW family, the most important members being the audience.

Moxley said he won’t hide behind the belt and he will fight anyone, just line them up. He then said it is now time to enjoy some whiskey.

This is Jon Moxley’s second world championship. Previously, he was the WWE Champion. He won that title from Seth Rollins and lost it to AJ Styles, his title reign lasting 84 days.

AEW Dynamite returns on Wednesday night at 8/7c on TNT.