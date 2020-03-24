John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt WrestleMania match to have ‘unique look and feel’

WWE is planning something different when it comes to WrestleMania 36 and the match involving John Cena against The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Reportedly, this one could feature WWE going all out as they look to do something different for the big event on WWE Network.

What will the John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt match be?

Now that John Cena has a career in Hollywood, it only makes sense that his return match with WWE could have a Hollywood look and feel. The latest rumors indicate that’s what fans might see when WrestleMania 36 arrives in less than two weeks.

Wrestling journalist and insider Brad Shephard recently revealed that WWE is giving the match a “full-blown movie treatment.” Not only that, but John Cena is involved in helping to put it together.

“According to a source in WWE, the John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt match is getting the full-blown movie treatment as I alluded to below last week. I’m told it will have a very unique look and feel. They’re doing the match in a warehouse and John Cena is involved creatively,” Shephard said, according to Ringside News.

The match was set up late last month when John Cena returned to WWE television on SmackDown. As Cena was on the ramp and trying to give his salute to the crowd, The Fiend shut things down and the lights went out.

Cena paused for a bit and then turned around to see Bray Wyatt — aka The Fiend — standing on the stage. Eventually, The Fiend pointed toward the WrestleMania sign in the distance, indicating he was challenging Cena to a match at the event.

It won’t be the first time that Bray Wyatt has been involved in something with that sort of feel to it, either. Fans may remember his House of Horrors match against Randy Orton that took place at a few different locations, including inside a creepy house, before things returned to the pay-per-view arena.

In addition, Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family battled New Day in the woods before. Bray also took on Matt Hardy in an #UltimateDeletion match at the Hardy Compound in North Carolina. That one involved a lot of different components, including drones, a piano, and a lawnmower, as well as a lake and graveyard.

Other WrestleMania 36 matches

As fans know by now, WrestleMania 36 will be the first time in the history of the event that it takes place without fans. WWE made the decision to cancel the event scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They also decided they would still present the event on the WWE Network. Matches will be recorded at the Performance Center and elsewhere, and then shown on the WWE Network.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski is the WrestleMania 36 host, and, in another big decision, WWE chose to have WrestleMania on two nights rather than just one.

The John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt match is just one of many on the card and has been known for weeks. On Monday, WWE added two more matches, including a tag team championship. The Street Profits will defend their Raw Tag Team titles against Andrade and Angel Garza.

Other matches on the card are AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker, Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match, and Bayley defending the SmackDown Women’s title in a Six-Pack Elimination Match.

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Royal Rumble match for the women and chose to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

In terms of the major championships, Drew McIntyre won the men’s Royal Rumble this year and chose to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will defend the title against Roman Reigns.

Fans can watch WrestleMania 36 on its first night on Saturday, April 4 at 7/6c on WWE Network. The second night will be streaming on Sunday, April 5, also on WWE Network.