John Cena and The Fiend Bray Wyatt to battle at WWE WrestleMania 36

John Cena made his big return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown and his appearance was to talk about WrestleMania 36.

However, what Cena had to say to his hometown fans in Boston was not what they wanted to hear, although he made a point that many WWE fans have been making since Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Luckily, Cena’s moment on SmackDown ended with The Fiend arriving and setting up a match for WrestleMania 36.

John Cena speaks the truth

John Cena came to the ring in Boston and said that he was there to talk about WrestleMania.

I missed Cena. I really did. pic.twitter.com/EXoW2DzsJK — Turnbuckle Topics 🎙 (@TT_4You) February 29, 2020

However, what Cena said was kind of surprising considering his reputation as a company man.

Just one day after WWE booked the 53-year-old Bill Goldberg to return and beat the previously unbeatable The Fiend in just two minutes to win the WWE Universal Championship, Cena made some interesting comments.

Cena said that he would not wrestle this year at WrestleMania 36. He said that he believed in the future of WWE and refused to come in and demand anything and wanted to leave WrestleMania to the stars of the future.

It was the exact opposite of what happened with Bill Goldberg.

The Cena said that he wanted to tell his hometown fans and while he hated missing WrestleMania, it was about the stars of tomorrow now. He left.

However, he made it to the top of the stage when everything changed.

The Fiend vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 36

As John Cena stood at the top of the stage to wave to his fans, the lights started to go out.

It was the sign that The Fiend was coming.

When they came back on, John Cena stood staring out at the fans and didn’t want to turn around.

That close up on Cena’s face, followed by the slow reveal of The Fiend over his shoulder and Cena turning is some of the best camera work WWE has done in a long, long time. Phenomenal shot. Now THAT’S storytelling at it’s finest.#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Zg73R1rU2R — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) February 29, 2020

However, when he did, there stood The Fiend Bray Wyatt, the man that WWE and Goldberg chopped the legs out from under when it came to his growth as one of those stars of tomorrow.

Unlike every other time The Fiend shows up, he did not attack John Cena. Instead, he pointed at the WrestleMania sign and just stood there.

Cena looked at the sign and then back at The Fiend and then gave a salute in acceptance of the challenge.

Now, John Cena has a chance to help The Fiend rebound from the burial he received at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia and help make Bray Wyatt a monster once again.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 and airs on WWE Network, starting at 5:30/4:30 CT.