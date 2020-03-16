Jim Ross comments on possibility that WrestleMania 36 is canceled

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 remains on the upcoming calendar, with the major pay-per-view event scheduled for early April, despite concerns over the coronavirus.

It’s brought speculation for days now over whether it will be postponed or canceled, as most other big events have already done so.

In a recent podcast episode, former WWE commentator Jim Ross gave his thoughts about what will happen.

Jim Ross talks about WrestleMania 36 situation

WWE Hall of Famer Jim “JR” Ross is quite familiar with the wrestling business, having worked with Vince McMahon for many years in different capacities. Ross, who currently works with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has also worked for WWE for at least two decades during his career.

On his recent JR’s BBQ podcast episode, he spoke about why he doesn’t think the WWE’s WrestleMania event will be called off.

“I don’t think it’ll [be canceled],” Ross said on his podcast. “It would be a shocker, it would be a huge loss for not only the WWE financially but also for fans that are planning on going and making it a part of an annual excursion or there first WrestleMania ever.”

He also added that the decision to cancel WrestleMania would be “detrimental” to other companies.

“WrestleMania is a major event and that’s an understatement obviously, but it’s a major event from the standpoint that many other companies use WrestleMania as a source of creating new revenue. It could be detrimental to a lot of companies, but knowing the wrestling mantra as I do, I don’t think it’s going to be canceled,” Ross said.

Many businesses are already being impacted by recent closures, postponements, and cancelations. Major sports leagues have suspended their seasons or postponed them.

The NCAA’s college basketball tournaments were recently canceled which will result in a lot of lost revenue.

Meanwhile, WWE still has its major event on the calendar for April 5, 2020. That could change soon, though.

WrestleMania 36 decision expected in the coming week

Monsters and Critics, as well as other sources, recently reported that Tampa officials are set to have a meeting in the coming week to decide on whether or not WrestleMania 36 goes forth as planned.

Based on comments from Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller, Tampa may “pull the plug” on the event if the WWE doesn’t make that call this week.

WWE has also indicated that they have “contingency plans” in place if a decision is made to cancel the event.

This past Friday, WWE held its weekly SmackDown on FOX television show live at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance.

Matches and in-ring segments took place as usual, minus the crowd reaction.

The same is expected for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, which goes live on the USA Network on Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live Audience This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/hjYwoQHDw6 — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2020

As for WrestleMania 36, it would seem that the best decision for WWE would be to follow suit with what other major event organizers have done and call things off until there’s a clearer indication that the coronavirus outbreak is under much better control.

WrestleMania 36 is currently scheduled for Sunday, April 5, at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium.