Here is why WWE held WrestleMania 36 during coronavirus pandemic

WWE is holding WrestleMania 36 despite most of the world being under isolation to try to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

However, many fans wonder why WWE went ahead with its biggest PPV of the year without fans, and taped in advance, even with wrestlers pulling out due to coronavirus.

Vince McMahon led WrestleMania 36

There is only one person who wanted WrestleMania 36 to happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vince McMahon.

According to PWInsider, McMahon is the only person in charge that thought WWE should move forward with WrestleMania 36 with no fans and taped in advance — despite the coronavirus pandemic.

At least four wrestlers had to pull out of WrestleMania 36, either due to quarantine, illness, or injury.

Vince McMahon was there to oversee all of the WWE television tapings, including the Raw and SmackDown tapings at the WWE Performance Center.

McMahon was also in charge of the two-day WrestleMania tapings before a “stay at home” government order forced WWE to stop any future tapings until further notice.

Furthermore, at the age of 74, McMahon is one of the high-risk candidates to die from coronavirus if he contracted it. Jerry “The King” Lawler, 70, was kept at home for his safety.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that McMahon, however, showed up and ran everything on Wednesday and Thursday as they taped WrestleMania 36.

WWE WrestleMania 36 changes

Despite Vince McMahon being there for almost the entire WrestleMania 36 tapings, many other superstars were not.

First up, Rey Mysterio had to end his WWE United States Championship aspirations when he was placed in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Andrade moved into a Raw tag team championship match with Angel Garza against the champion Street Profits. However, Andrade had to pull out of that match as well due to an injury.

At the same time, The Miz had to pull out of WrestleMania 36 when he fell ill. Since everyone has to consider anyone who is sick as a coronavirus risk, Miz is now in quarantine and the SmackDown tag champions are not involved in WrestleMania 36 anymore.

Finally, the biggest loss was Roman Reigns pulling out due to his leukemia making him a huge risk for coronavirus complications. Braun Strowman replaced him.

What hurts with the pre-tapings is that WWE was not able to let fans know tonight. Friday Night SmackDown still advertised the Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg match as well as the SmackDown tag team match.