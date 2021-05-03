Gorgeous George appears in Macho Man Randy Savage documentary and fans want to know why

Gorgeous George and Randy Savage while in WCW. Pic credit: WWE

Gorgeous George just appeared in the A&E documentary about Macho Man Randy Savage, and it has fans confused.

The documentary was the third by A&E about former WWE superstars, following Stone Cold Steve Austin and Rowdy Roddy Piper. The first two were mostly fluff pieces for fans to remember their favorite wrestler’s career.

The Macho Man Randy Savage documentary mostly started out as a fluff piece as well, but then it took a dark turn with his former valet and ex-girlfriend Gorgeous George showed up for an interview.

Gorgeous George buries Randy Savage

There is a show on Vice called Dark Side of the Ring. This show delves into the dark underbelly of professional wrestling.

There was an episode with Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth that was heartbreaking as it showed their relationship and how damaged both individuals were.

Dark Side of the Ring showed how controlling and self-destructive Savage was concerning their relationship.

Fans expected it in that series.

When the A&E’s Macho Man Randy Savage documentary started, it seemed like a way to honor the former professional wrestler. When Gorgeous George hit the screen, things got dark quickly.

Gorgeous George, whose actual name is Stephanie Bellars, talked about how Savage abused her. She talked about how he allegedly carried a bag of ecstasy with him and how they were often high when performing in WCW.

It drove the documentary to a screeching halt.

Then, the documentary ended on the same upbeat note it started, making some fans wonder why Gorgeous George was in the piece at all.

Fans lash out at A&E doc over Gorgeous George

Fans on Twitter reacted in shock to the Gorgeous George interview on the Macho Man Randy Savage A&E documentary.

David Bixenspanhausen, who is a researcher for Vice’s Dark Side of the ring, posted that the Gorgeous George interview felt out of place. He noted it felt that the production shot, edited, and scored it differently than the rest of the documentary.

Another fan questioned during the episode why Gorgeous George would make accusations like this when she actually has “ex-girlfriend of Macho man Randy Savage” as her Twitter description.

Most fans just wondered why it got so dark, so suddenly.

Who is Gorgeous George?

Most Macho Man Randy Savage fans know who Miss Elizabeth is. She and Savage were husband and wife until his jealousy drove them apart.

Miss Elizabeth died in 2003 following a drug overdose.

When Savage arrived in WCW, the two already divorced and he eventually brought in his new girlfriend to work as his wrestling manager/valet. This was Stephanie Bellars, also known as Gorgeous George.

She debuted in WCW on December 28, 1998, on an episode of Monday Nitro with Savage when he wrestled Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair. At Spring Stampede in 1999, she took on the name Gorgeous George, and actually wrestled in a match at Slamboree 1999.

George worked in WCW until in October 1999. He also worked on the independent scene through the years, including stops in ECW, 3PW, Women Superstars Uncensored, and River City Wrestling.

Fans can find gorgeous George on Twitter at @GGFrankenstein.