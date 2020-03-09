Elimination Chamber 2020: Andrade defends United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo

Andrade Cien Almas came into the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 as the United States Champion.

There was a lot of speculation about the match due to real behind-the-scenes problems.

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo: The story

He defended his title against Humberto Carrillo, a man who he injured previously. However, Carrillo responded by hurting Andrade and taking him out for a month.

In reality, Andrade failed a WWE Wellness test and was suspended for 30 days due to whatever drug it was he was busted taking.

However, instead of taking the United States title off Andrade, WWE played out the injury angle and kept the title on him.

Read More Harley Race death: Several WWE superstars offer touching tributes

Rumor has it Paul Heyman sees Andrade as a major star and someone he wants to remain at the top on Monday Night Raw, which is why he kept the title.

With that said, there were further rumors that WWE wanted to take the title off Andrade to at least show some sort of punishment outside of the suspension.

That might explain the huge push for Carrillo recently. His change in attitude and his more aggressive attitude might have been to set him up for a title reign.

Here is what happened at Elimination Chamber.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 match

The match was the second on the main WWE Elimination Chamber PPV show. It followed a fantastic technical match between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak.

That was good positioning since Andrade and Humberto Carrillo wrestle in more of a Lucha-style, so it was nothing like the match that came before.

The two men fought like they hated each other, which is something that needed to happen for this match.

They also had some call-backs to their past matches, as well as the injuries, which included pulling up the mats around the ring to try to hurt their opponent on the concrete floor.

The biggest moment came when Carrillo and Andrade went up to the top ropes, and both men stood, balancing on the top rope before Carrillo sent Andrade down to the mat.

Amazingly, that wasn’t even the end.

Then Zelina Vega pulled up the mats to allow Andrade to try to injure Carrillo on the concrete floor. This time, it backfired, as Carrillo fought out of the reverse DDT onto the concrete.

Carrillo hit a tope outside the ring, rolled Andrade back in and then there were several near falls between the two men.

Finally, Andrade grabbed a handful of Carrillo’s tights to get the pin, holding his title and proving the rumors of him dropping the title wrong — at least at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

WWE Elimination Chamber took place on March 8, 2020, on WWE Network.