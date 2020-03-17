Edge issues big WrestleMania challenge to Randy Orton

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, the Rated-R Superstar Edge showed up to put The Viper Randy Orton on notice.

Edge, who was upset over Orton’s actions from the previous Raw, set up a big match for Orton for WrestleMania 36 and it will involve a way in which only one man wins.

Edge vs. Orton match set in motion

When Edge appeared on the March 16 episode of Raw, he announced that his wife, Beth Phoenix, had come to the show to reveal that Edge was going to officially retire again.

However, Randy Orton interfered with that announcement and dropped Edge’s wife with an RKO. That resulted in her being stretchered out.

Due to that vicious attack, as well as his attack on Edge, the Rated-R Superstar said he is going to make sure that Orton won’t get up again after their fight at WrestleMania 36.

Read More Primo Colon says allegations of failed WWE drug test are false

Edge announced it will be a Last Man Standing match between him and his former tag team partner.

Edge didn't need a crowd all he had to do was look directly into the camera and state his piece Edge vs Randy Orton is gonna be great #RAW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/pq7Ab3i5eO — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) March 17, 2020

It will mark the first singles match for the 46-year-old Edge since he retired back in 2011. Edge, real name Adam Copeland, made his big return at this past year’s Royal Rumble in Houston, Texas, and survived until the final four competitors.

Now, he’ll battle Randy Orton, a superstar whom he tagged with as part of the Rated RKO team. The duo held the WWE’s World Tag Team Championship for 77 days back in 2006. They’d eventually break apart and become rivals, getting involved in the chase for John Cena’s championship.

The two also clashed in a feud match back at Over the Limit in May 2010, but it resulted in a double count-out. The lead-up to that particular match came after Edge cost Orton a big match by hitting a Spear on him in the ring.

Fast forward to 2020, Edge is back and will be taking on an opponent he has familiarity with. This time it’s personal for Edge, though, and there will be one winner left standing.

WrestleMania 36 will go forth, with no fans

Monday’s Raw took place inside the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans present. That meant Edge delivered his promo straight to the camera without any crowd reaction, “What” call-outs, or chants.

The same will be the case when WWE’s WrestleMania 36 takes place. Earlier on Monday, the WWE issued a statement that the event won’t be held in Tampa, Florida, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Mania will move to the Performance Center. It will be a historic WrestleMania with no fans in attendance for the biggest pay-per-view on WWE’s calendar.

In addition to Edge battling Randy Orton, other matches will include AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 will be shown on Sunday, April 5 starting at 7/6c on WWE Network.