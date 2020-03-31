Drew McIntyre talks losing his big moment at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntrye had a long career up to this point. Now, at WrestleMania 36, he has the chance to finally reach the top of the mountain.

Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble and the fans loved it. He started to get more and more popular and his big moment was coming.

However, if McIntyre reaches the top of the mountain and beats Brock Lesnar, he will have to do it without the WrestleMania moment where he celebrates in the glory with the fans.

Drew McIntyre on not getting the WrestleMania moment

In an interview with Newsweek, Drew McIntyre said that he has been thinking about it.

“After cooling off and putting the stamp on an 18-year career, becoming WWE Champion, the first British WWE Champion,” McIntyre said. “How is it going to be sitting in that ring, potentially, by myself with the title?”

McIntyre said that in professional wrestling, you are supposed to share your moments with the crowd. This year, if he beats Brock Lesnar, he won’t have the crowd to share that moment with.

He mentioned that he got very emotional when he won the Royal Rumble, which is unusual since he is not an overly emotional person.

He then said that fans will get to see something new if, or when, he beats Brock Lesnar. According to McIntyre, his emotions usually come when he is back at the hotel with his wife after a big win.

He said that those emotions that usually hold until he is back in the room are likely to come out at WrestleMania since he will be in the ring without the crowd.

“Just pretend you’re in that hotel room afterwards and just let the world in, McIntyre said, “and whatever real emotion comes out, comes out.”

What WrestleMania 36 means

Even though there will be no crowd, WrestleMania 36 is still an important match for Drew McIntyre as he hopes to finally reach the top of the mountain and win the WWE Championship.

He said that it is not what he was hoping for, but he also said that he is past that now.

He also agrees with Triple H, who said that WrestleMania 36 is important to help fans get a little enjoyment out of their lives during this dark period in the world.

“I’m just very proud to be a part of something so big, and hopefully the world will be able to watch and get their mind off of what’s going on right now,” McIntyre said. “And the idea that I can be a champion during this time is a big deal for me.”

WrestleMania takes place this weekend on WWE Network.