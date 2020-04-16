Coronavirus concerns already threatening 2021 WrestleMania a year in advance

WWE had to make major changes this year for WrestleMania 36.

Thanks to the stay-at-home and shelter-in-place government orders during the coronavirus pandemic, large crowds at events like wrestling matches were banned.

However, WWE was able to get around this by taping the matches for WrestleMania 36 in advance and holding it over two days with a mix of in-ring matches and cinematic wrestling matches as well.

Now, there is a threat that WrestleMania 37 might also end up affected.

Los Angeles might ban WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is still one year away, but WWE announced earlier in 2020 that it would take place at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the future home of the Los Angeles Rams.

WWE might have to rethink that and possibly find a way to pull out of its agreement with the city of Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said this week that the city will likely ban all large events including concerts and sporting events into 2021.

“We’ve got many, many miles to walk before we’re going to be back in those environments,” Garcetti said.

This means that if the NBA, NFL, or MLB wanted to start up again, they couldn’t do it in Los Angeles, California.

However, following this statement, an e-mail went out that said that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year.” That puts it into the start of next summer — meaning no WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles.

Vince McMahon trying to help reopen economy in America

This comes hot on the heels of President Donald Trump naming Vince McMahon to a committee to help the government reopen America.

Yes, the CEO of WWE is now working with the United States government on getting the economy rolling again during a worldwide pandemic.

"We have to get our sports back," Trump says. "I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 14, 2020

McMahon is just one of many names added to this advising committee. Others include NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, UFC President Dana White, NFL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and more leaders of top sports leagues.

He also brought in some team owners, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Sources: President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a call Wednesday with his committee focused on reopening America, which includes major-league commissioners, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2020

With these names on board, expect the nation to find a way to get the multi-billion dollar sports franchises back on the field sooner rather than later.

That includes WWE, maybe just in time for 2021 and WrestleMania 37.