Colt ‘Boom Boom’ Cabana makes All Elite Wrestling debut at AEW Revolution

There was one match on the AEW Revolution Buy-In show and that match pitted So-Cal Uncensored against The Dark Order.

This match started off rough when Scorpio Sky asked Christopher Daniels to stay in the back because they can’t trust him since the Dark Order claimed he is welcome to join them.

SCU vs. Dark Order at AEW Revolution

The match started off fast with Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky attacking the Dark Order right off the bat.

However, the Dark Order had the numbers advantage since they brought out their minions, including two masked men and the tag team of Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

Thanks to constant interference, Kazarian was taken down early and Scorpio Sky fought much of the match by himself.

By the end, it was the Dark Order who won.

Scorpio Sky had Stu Grayson down for the pin but Evil Uno came in from behind after knocking down Kazarian and hit a clubbing forearm to the back of Sky’s head.

They pinned Scorpio Sky and won a slightly average match.

However, when the match ended, that is when things picked up.

Colt Cabana makes AEW debut at Revolution.

The Dark Order started to beat down SCU, with all six men beating down Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian.

Then, familiar music started and the Chicago faithful in attendance knew what was coming as “Boom Boom” played out over the speakers.

Former NWA World Champion Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana came out and ran to the ring.

Cabana started beating down the Dark Order, but it was still a disadvantage and then they started beating down Cabana.

That is when eery music started and the Dark Order stopped. Suddenly, a man in a robe walked out and it looked to be the arrival of the Exalted One.

However, halfway down the aisle, he took off his robe and it was The Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels.

Nice touch to have Christopher Daniels dressed as the Higher Power at #AEWRevolution to tease a possible appearance from The Exalted One. pic.twitter.com/6yxTQfpf5D — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 1, 2020

However, he wasn’t the Exalted One. He ran down and attacked the Dark Order and, with Colt Cabana, helped his SCU teammates clear the ring.

Colt Cabana most recently wrestled in Ring of Honor and NWA Powerrr, before showing up in New Japan Professional Wrestling earlier this year.

With AEW not working with Ring of Honor, one has to wonder if Colt Cabana is joining All Elite Wrestling, or if this was a one night only deal since they were in his hometown of Chicago.

AEW Revolution took place on Saturday night, Feb. 29, on pay-per-view.