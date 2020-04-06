Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania to claim NXT Women’s Championship

The WrestleMania 36 title changes continue to roll in, with the latest coming on the second night of action.

Charlotte Flair took on Rhea Ripley for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship in a fantastic battle on the grandest of all stages.

In the end, it was the Queen reclaiming the title belt that started it all for her when it comes to her list of accomplishments over the years.

Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for NXT Women’s title

On the first night of WrestleMania 36 results, fans saw the WWE Women’s tag team titles change hands. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross made history becoming two-time champs.

Viewers also witnessed the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman win the Universal Championship by defeating Goldberg.

On Sunday, two of the best in the women’s division right now got some time to shine during one of the opening matches for Day 2 of WrestleMania 36.

One of the early stories of this match involved Charlotte taking advantage of Rhea’s knee injury. She continued to target that throughout the match.

However, Ripley brought plenty of offense, including stomps when Charlotte was down and a standing Cloverleaf submission hold.

Charlotte would go into her arsenal of moves, putting a Boston Crab on with Ripley able to break out.

They continued trading offense and pinfalls with Ripley attempting a superplex.

Flair managed to get away and set up for a moonsault, but missed when Ripley connected her boot to Charlotte’s face.

Flair got right up and hit a spear takedown for another near fall before the two traded shots.

The finale saw Flair go for a Figure Four but Ripley turned it into a near fall with a rollup pin. Flair went for Figure Four again and locked it on.

Ripley and Flair hit strikes on each other on the mat, but Charlotte turned it into a Figure Eight to eventually make Rhea tap.

Charlotte is the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion after a hard-fought battle.

Charlotte adds second NXT Championship reign

Charlotte Flair has now captured the NXT Women’s Championship for her second time.

Her first win came way back in 2014 when she defeated Natalya at the first TakeOver in the finals of an eight-woman tournament.

Loved that @RheaRipley_WWE and @MsCharlotteWWE match! A star was definitely born! Rhea is going to rock that main roster! Can’t wait to watch! 2 amazing Superstars! You forgot there wasn’t even a live crowd! ❤️N https://t.co/8wXc3LZdrl — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 5, 2020

That reign lasted for a total of 258 days. Ultimately, Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte to take over the title.

Once Charlotte hit the main roster, she began to make more history, following in the footsteps of her famous father, Ric Flair.

Charlotte won the WWE Divas Championship before it was eliminated as a title in the division. She’d then go on to capture the Raw Championship four times and the SmackDown Championship five times.

The only championship left for Charlotte Flair to add to her resume in the women’s division now is still the tag team titles.

Surefire Hall of Famer anyone? Charlotte Flair’s resume looks like someone who is more than deserving, with less than a decade of experience.

WWE’s second day of WrestleMania 36 was shown live streaming on WWE Network on Sunday night.