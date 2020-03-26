Broken Matt Hardy faces off with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

While Matt Hardy showed up on AEW Dynamite last week in the stands looking like Broken Matt Hardy, there was some discussion about whether it was the Broken persona that was returning.

This week, that was all made clear.

Broken Matt Hardy is back.

Broken Matt Hardy faces off with Chris Jericho

When asked why he chose to go to AEW rather than remain in WWE, even moving to NXT, Matt Hardy explained he had more creative control over his character in AEW.

He proved that tonight by resurrecting his greatest invention — Broken Matt Hardy.

Chris Jericho came to the ring and demanded that Matt Hardy come out to talk to him.

Vanguard-One (Matt’s self-aware drone) showed up. Chris Jericho asked Vanguard-One to join the Inner Circle but it rejected him and flew away.

That is when Matt appeared at the top of the stands. He then disappeared and reappeared a few rows down and then disappeared and reappeared over and over until he was at ringside.

Matt made his way into the ring and faced off with Chris Jericho.

Jericho asked how he did that and Hardy said “magic.”

What was great about this promo was that Chris Jericho played along perfectly.

Hardy explained to the “Maker of Pain” (Jericho is known as the Painmaker) that Broken Matt was back and he was brought back by the Youths of Bucks (The Young Bucks).

He said they saved his vessel, which is now possessed by a 3,000-year-old being known as Damascus. Anyone who has watched the recent #FreeTheDELETE YouTube show knows what he is talking about.

For all others, here is a look.

Chris Jericho tried to get Matt Hardy to join the Inner Circle instead. However, Hardy informed him that he came to AEW, which is the land of freedom, and he would not allow Jericho to destroy this wonderful land.

“You are still an evil essence, rotten to the core. Truly a hole of the a**.” – Matt Hardy

Always special when these two step inside the ring together 😂#AEWDynamite (via @AEWonTNT)pic.twitter.com/CxSFgG52w7 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 26, 2020

Jericho did not take it well and slapped Hardy, who responded by taking down Jericho with one punch.

Sammy Guevara attacked Hardy and both Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega saved him to end AEW Dynamite this week.

Matt Hardy in AEW

Matt Hardy will team with the Elite to battle the Inner Circle at Blood & Guts. However, that match can’t take place until the stay at home rules are lifted for cities around the United States.

The best thing about Hardy is that he owns his own house in the middle of the North Carolina country, away from everyone, and could possibly film there without interfering with the social distancing laws.

Whatever happens, Broken Matt Hardy is in AEW.

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c on TNT.