Bray Wyatt seems to believe WWE is destroying their characters

Bray Wyatt seems dejected and down following WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

That event saw Bill Goldberg come out of retirement at the age of 54 and beat The Fiend Bray Wyatt in two minutes.

This was after WWE built The Fiend into a monster that destroyed men like Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and Seth Rollins.

Now, Wyatt is speaking out … at least on social media.

Bray Wyatt sends out cryptic tweet

If Bray Wyatt has mastered anything, it is being cryptic on social media.

On Friday morning, one day after losing his WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg, and more importantly being made to look weak in the quick loss, Wyatt posted:

“Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go.”

The idea is that no matter what you do to build yourself up or no matter how good things look, it never lasts. That is a sad thought, but it makes sense with Wyatt.

He came up as a third-generation star, the son of “IRS” Mike Rotunda and the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan. He was part of Nexus under the name Husky Harris.

However, WWE sent him back to developmental with the comments that he was “too fat.”

He reinvented himself in NXT and became Bray Wyatt, an enigmatic cult leader with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman as his disciples.

The Wyatt Family ran all over people on Monday Night Raw. However, just when Wyatt was getting over with the fans, he lost to John Cena and WWE pushed him back down, eventually taking away his Wyatt Family and leaving him on his own.

Wyatt worked to reinvent himself as a singles star, but ended up paired with Randy Orton and then lost a bizarre match to Orton at WrestleMania.

Wyatt reinvented himself again, this time with “Woken” Matt Hardy, but after Hardy fell to an injury, WWE removed Wyatt form television.

Bray came back as The Fiend. As Bray, he was a happy-go-lucky host of a puppet children’s show, who was clearly still a cult leader, asking people to “let me in.”

As The Fiend, he was a masked monster that felt no pain and never stayed down — until Goldberg beat him in two minutes.

What is next for Bray Wyatt?

Hopefully, John Cena sees the greatness in Wyatt and puts him over at WrestleMania 36.

Wyatt bashes WWE creative

There is a chance Bray Wyatt hurts himself, though. He can be disappointed in WWE right now, but he needs to be careful not to say things he can’t take back.

When tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough asked if WWE is “trying to completely destroy their characters,” Wyatt responded with a “yes.”

Is WWE planning to destroy and possibly neuter The Fiend, one of their best original creations in years? Fans, and Bray Wyatt himself, have to hope that is not the case.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 and airs on WWE Network, starting at 5:30/4:30 CT.