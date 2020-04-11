Braun Strowman starts new WWE Universal Championship feud on SmackDown

Braun Strowman came out on Friday Night SmackDown and set up his first feud for the WWE Universal Championship.

Much like Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw, Strowman did something that the former champions (Goldberg and Brock Lesnar) never did. They defended their titles on the weekly television shows.

Braun Strowman’s first WWE title defense

On Monday Night Raw, the night after WrestleMania, WWE showed Drew McIntyre’s first WWE Championship title defense. It happened after WrestleMania and Big Show challenged him.

Despite McIntyre already beating Lesnar, he accepted the fight when Big Show slapped him. McIntyre then beat Show with the Claymore Kick to start his title reign off right.

Now, tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Braun Strowman was in the ring talking about his WrestleMania moment and Shinsuke Nakamura came out.

Nakamura reminded Strowman that they beat him for the IC title and wanted a title shot. Strowman accepted the challenge.

The main event saw Nakamura and Strowman put on a nice match with the Monster Among Men winning with the running powerslam.

After the match ended, it was time for Strowman’s first title feud to start.

Bray Wyatt challenges Braun Strowman

When Bray Wyatt lost his Universal Championship to Bill Goldberg, some fans believed he should not be a champion anyway.

Wyatt is a force of nature and a special attraction as The Fiend and a title actually drags his character down, whereas it raises others up.

However, it looks like Wyatt and Strowman will end up fighting for the WWE Universal Championship.

Wyatt started the feud by reminding people of their relationship. Braun Strowman started his WWE career as a member of the Wyatt Family with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

Wyatt then accused Strowman of turning his back on him. He wanted an apology. Strowman refused and Wyatt said he would forgive him if he just asked.

The puppets in the Firefly Funhouse all hated Strowman (except, of course, for Ramblin’ Rabbit). Wyatt said he would forgive if he got an apology.

When Strowman refused again and said he wasn’t playing Wyatt’s games, Wyatt said he wanted what was his — the WWE Universal Championship. When happy Bray tried to sign off like usual, Strowman no-sold it.

Instead, Strowman told Wyatt to “let me in” and then smiled and said bye-bye, mimicking Wyatt, while Bray sat there staring into the camera seething.