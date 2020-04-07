Bianca Belair officially announces she has joined WWE Monday Night Raw

NXT superstar Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night and now she is on Monday Night Raw.

Belair announced on Raw that she is no longer a member of NXT and has made the move officially to the Raw brand.

Bianca Belair joins WWE Raw brand

At WrestleMania 36, The Street Profits were defending their Raw tag team championship titles against Angel Garza and Austin Theory (who replaced an injured Andrade).

The match was decent enough, considering Garza and Theory were a new team and this was Street Profits first WrestleMania tag team match.

It ended with The Street Profits retaining their titles. After the match, Zelina Vega came and started helping Theory and Garza attack the Street Profits.

Then, shockingly, Bianca Belair came down and attacked Vega before celebrating with the Street Profits.

The next night on Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits had a rematch with Austin Theory and Angel Garza. It ended up in a disqualification finish when Vega interfered.

Just like at WrestleMania 36, Vega came in and they started to beat down the Street Profits before Bianca Belair came down and attacked Vega.

Then, Bianca Belair took the microphone and made an announcement. She said that she is going here now (Raw) and that the EST of NXT is now the EST of WWE. She challenged Vega to a match.

That match also ended in a DQ finish.

That is when Montez Ford got the microphone and announced that his tag team partner is Dawkins and his wife is Belair and he challenged them to a six-man match.

Finally, The Street Profits and Bianca Belair won the match with Belair pinning Vega in her Raw debut.

Who is Bianca Belair?

Bianca Belaire is the EST of WWE. This, of course, means she is the smartEST, quickEST, strongEST, PrettiEST woman in WWE.

She joined NXT in 2016 and proved quickly to be one of the top athletes in NXT. Proof came when she deadlifted 415 pounds — more than some of the men.

Belair was undefeated in NXT for 367 days after making her debut and didn’t lose until she lost to Shayna Baszler in an NXT Women’s Championship match after interference by Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Sadly, Belair never won the NXT Women’s Championship but remained one of the top stars there until finally leaving to make her Monday Night Raw debut.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on Mondays at 8/7c on USA Network.